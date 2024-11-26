Strictly star Pete Wicks has been defended by former pro Brendan Cole following backlash this past weekend.

Pete and his pro dancing partner Jowita Przystal have made it through another week, avoiding the dance-off last weekend.

However, viewers were left fuming and complained over Jamie Borthwick being sent home. Some thought Pete should have been in the dance-off instead.

Pete Wicks faced some backlash after last weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks on Strictly

One person said on X: “How, HOW the actual heck did Pete escape the dance-off?”

Another wrote: “We all know the dance off should have been Pete vs Chris [McCausland] with Pete being voted off.”

What he’s lacking in dance ability, he’s making up for it with what the viewers love.

Following his save, Pete seemed to address the backlash on Instagram. He wrote: “Trust me I know I’m not as good as the rest and I’m sorry for that but I’m trying my best, we all are.”

Now, Brendan – a pro on Strictly between 2004 and 2017 – has weighed in and revealed why Pete has remained in the competition.

Brendan Cole has defended Pete (Credit: Cover Images)

Brendan Cole defends Pete

Speaking to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan: “Pete [Wicks won’t be in the dance-off] as long as he’s being saved by the audience.

“Let’s face it, he’s definitely not the best but what he’s lacking in dance ability, he’s making up for it with what the viewers love – which is a little bit of humbleness, a little bit of joking around and a lively story.”

Brendan added: “He has a lovely relationship with his partner [Jowita], he is doing beautiful numbers, whether you liked the tango or not.

“It was a strong tango for somebody of his ability – if Tasha [Ghouri] had done one like that, you’d have thought it was average, but he’s not Tasha.”

Jamie and Michelle went home at the weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It comes after Jowita praised Pete and defended him amid the complaints.

She wrote on his Instagram post: “You’ve started from 0 and you improve each week and that’s what Strictly is about.

“You’re working really hard, each week you give it all! You deserve to be here. I believed in you since day one!”

She added: “And people believe in you too! I’m so glad they can see what I can see… thank you everyone for all your support.”

