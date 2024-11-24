The latest Strictly Come Dancing results are in and Jamie Borthwick and his pro partner Michelle Tsiakkas have been voted out.

During tonight’s results show, Jamie and Michelle went up against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the dance-off.

However, the judges decided to send home Jamie and Michelle.

The judges decided to send home Jamie and Michelle (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly results

Both couples performed their routines again. While Jamie and Michelle performed their Foxtrot to Stand By Me by Ben E. King, Montell and Johannes performed their Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

The judges then cast their vote. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Montell and Johannes.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Montell and Johannes. Then, Anton Du Beke chose to save Montell and Johannes.

Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed, meaning Jamie and Michelle left.

Jamie and Michelle went up against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

When asked by Tess Daly about his time on the show, Jamie said: “Strictly is magic. That is all I can say. Strictly is magic. Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, these four here [the judges], but everyone who works on this show.

I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone on the show, so thank you.

“I have such a good bond and relationship with and that’s what made me want to do this show, it’s the people, not what I’m doing. I’ve had the best time.”

He added: “I could ramble on all day about this one [Michelle]. She’s a new pro and she’s absolutely been the most amazing teacher. We have laughed like you wouldn’t believe. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone on the show, so thank you.”

Viewers complained over the result (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Meanwhile, Michelle added: “I just want to say it goes without saying Jamie is an amazing dancer, and he’s improved so much week by week.

“He’s worked so hard to get to where he is. It’s my first year with a partner and I’ve realised that it’s so much more than just the dancing and the technique, it’s the bonds and the friendships that you make.

“I waited two years for a partner and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Fans shared their thoughts on X, with many unimpressed. One said: “Now I’m really shocked at this result. No way should Jamie have left at this stage.”

Another wrote: “OH HELL NO!! Jamie and Montell are both better than Pete [Wicks] and Chris [McCausland]. It’s beyond a joke now. Jamie could’ve easily been in the final.”

Someone else said: “WTF!!! HE WAS A FINALIST IN MY EYES!!! THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS!! JAMIE SHOULD NOT HAVE GONE!!!”

