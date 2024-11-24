The next famous face to leave Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed after a spoiler dropped last night (November 23).

The BBC show returned to screens for another episode.Bringing a special twist of a Samba-thon to the dance floor though, all seven couples took to the stage at the same time to impress the judges with their moves.

Apparently though, a mole was sat hidden in the audience of the show and they have revealed all in a X spoiler.

Claudia and Tess hosted last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler results leaked as fans left fuming

During the Samba-thon pairs were ranked first to last, earning additional points ahead of the public vote. This twist could severely impact who will go home.

Following their American smooth, Tasha Ghouri and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec were in lead with a whopping tens across the board. However, the twists weren’t kept to the dance floor, as JB Gill and Lauren Oakley ended up tying with them after winning the samba-thon.

Sadly, at the bottom of the dancing pile was Pete Wicks and his heel tapping partner Jowita Przystał. They scored lowest for their Tango routine, and only managed to scrape an additional three points during the Samba-off.

As for who ended up in the dance-off? While ED! may know the result, we’re not sharing. However, a lot of Strictly fans couldn’t wait and rushed to X to find out. The leaked results they found caused Strictly uproar.

The judges were back to share their thoughts (Credit: BBC)

Fans in uproar over Strictly spoiler results

One fan set the tone that many others jumped in on: “I’m not one to moan at these things usually, but what a ridiculous result.”

Woah! Thought [they]’d be a finalist!

“I am shocked,” exclaimed another fan. While in agreement another shared: “Woah! Thought [they]’d be a finalist!”

Some were disgusted about the bottoms teams going head to head in a dance-off when neither were deserving. They commented: “Disgraceful neither should have been there!!!!”

While fans couldn’t decide if they agreed with the public ruling one believed it was the twist that did the celebrities dirty.

They shared: “I think the “Samba-thon” was put in to try and get certain celebrities down the leaderboard and make the dance-off easier for the judges and it’s backfired.”

