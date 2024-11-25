Star of Strictly Pete Wicks issued an apology after receiving backlash for being saved by the public once again.

The former TOWIE star, who is competing on the hit BBC show alongside Jowita Przystal, made it through another week and avoided the dreaded bottom two last night (November 24).

However, it wasn’t good news for EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas who were sent home after fighting for a place in the completion against Johannes Radebe and Montell Douglas.

Pete and Jowita avoided the bottom two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers respond to Pete Wicks making it another week

Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday (November 23) night with 32 points, Pete still received enough votes to perform another week. However, even though Pete appeared shocked by the results, not all viewers were happy about it.

“How does Pete Wicks keep getting through,” one user questioned.

“Pete voted back for another week. While better dancers like Jamie and Montell end up in the dance-off. That seems unfair,” another person shared.

“Pete needs to go, it’s beyond a joke now tbh,” a third remarked.

“How Pete is still here is beyond me,” a fourth wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Pete on Instagram

In an heartfelt Instagram post shared on Sunday night, Pete thanked those who had been voting for him.

“I never expected to be anywhere near a quarter-final of this show and the fact that I am is purely down to you at home! I’m not sure why you’re voting but I’m so thankful that you are. I have put everything I can into this for the past 3 months, I’ve thrown myself at it and I feel very blessed to be continuing this rollercoaster with Jowita. I’m not a dancer, I’m not a performer, I’m just a bloke trying to get a little bit better each week. I wish I could thank every single one of you individually,” he wrote.

“Secondly, trust me I know I’m not as good as the rest and I’m sorry for that but I’m trying my best, we all are,” Pete continued.

Pete further explained that he is “just trying to improve and learn as I go” and that “no one is more surprised that I’m still here than me”.

He concluded: “We’re all giving it 100% and no one wants to see any one go home. Whatever happens, all 15 of us that started this series of Strictly took a step outside of our comfort zone to try and learn something new and to put on a show. That’s all we wanted to do.”

Jowita defends Pete from the backlash (Credit: BBC)

Jowita’s response

Following Pete’s emotional caption, dance partner Jowita reassured the TV star that he is more than deserving to still be in the competition.

“You’ve started from 0 and you improve each week and that’s what Strictly is about,” she wrote.

“You’re working really hard, each week you give it all! You deserve to be here. I believed in you since day one! And people believe in you too! I’m so glad they can see what I can see… thank you everyone for all your support.”

