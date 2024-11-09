The stakes are high on Strictly Come Dancing tonight with the nine remaining celebrity contestants battling it out to secure their place at next week’s Blackpool special.

But it’s a particularly emotional week for Pete Wicks, who danced in tribute to a special person in his life.

It was an emotional week on Strictly for Pete Wicks (Credit: BBC)

The TOWIE star wore his heart on his sleeve as he performed his Couple’s Choice routine to ‘Simply the Best’, his “soulmate” nan’s favourite song, in memory of her.

Fighting back tears throughout the judge’s comments, he movingly explained from the Clauditorium:

“It was a tough week, but the one person who I wish was here and she’s not is my nan, so that’s my way of her being here.”

Pete Wicks paid tribute to his beloved nan on Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers “in tears” over Pete Wicks dance

“I am in tears,” Tweeted one viewer, following the performance, “That was SO beautiful, pete danced with his heart and he really did smash that!!! i’m literally SO unbelievably proud wow – pray he gets the scores he deserves.”

Another person agreed: “Oh pete’s dance and his story about his nan made me sob.”

“Let me give pete a hug omg.” Begged a third person, and a fourth likewise said: “CAN SOMEONE JUST GIVE PETE A TIGHT CUDDLE PLEASE.”

Strictly Come Dancing will air live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom next Saturday (November 16) at 6.45pm on BBC1.

