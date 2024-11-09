Strictly host Tess Daly previously shared the surprising rule she has to follow while hosting the glitzy BBC One show.

Since 2004, Tess has been front and centre of the dancing competition – which is back on screens today (November 9).

However, according to Tess, despite being a presenting pro, there is one thing she cannot do while hosting Strictly.

Tess is a firm favourite on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly on Strictly rule she follows

Speaking to Elle magazine, Tess shared that she is banned from drinking water for two hours before the Strictly Saturday live show kicks off.

“I can’t drink any water for two hours before the show. As we are live, there is just not enough time to get to the loo,” she told the publication.

Tess did note that there was one exception to the rule: her pregnancies with daughters daughters Phoebe and Amber.

She quipped: “Oh no, that wouldn’t have been possible. I was allowed to go then.”

Tess revealed she doesn’t drink water before the show (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m breathing in most of the time’

Tess also previously revealed another rule she follows on the show.

Over the years, the host has pulled off many major fashion moments, often opting for jaw-dropping gowns. But it turns out that when it comes to wearing the “tight” dresses, she isn’t always as comfortable as she looks…

In an interview from 2021, Tess shared a shock confession about her diet. She told The Guardian about the pain she endures while wearing the bedazzled frocks on Strictly Come Dancing.

Explaining she has a fast metabolism so can “eat as much chocolate” as she wants, Tess explained: “And I was going to say I get away with it, but frankly that’s a lie. I’m breathing in most of the time in those tight dresses on Strictly.”

Tess’ plea to bosses over show outfits

Meanwhile earlier this year, Tess revealed that she’s had enough of wearing super-high heels during the live shows of Strictly. While talking to 98FM, Tess revealed that wearing high heels in the Strictly studio can be a hazard waiting to happen.

“There are lots of camera cables everywhere and I’m running across at speed to greet a couple after their dance,” she said. “I’m trying to avoid the audience and their legs and tripping over cable cords.

“Last week, I swear, I righted myself in time just before I hit the floor. I don’t think there’s a contingency if I go down,” Tess continued.

“I’m a bit like: ‘Can I have slightly lower heels now? Four inches isn’t going to cut it!'”

