Star of Strictly Tess Daly previously opened up about her “disgusting” habit that even she admits she isn’t proud of.

The 55-year-old star currently hosts Strictly alongside presenter Claudia Winkleman every weekend, who both entertain the nation with their great chemistry. Tess has remained a host of the show since its very first series in 2004.

Tess has presented Strictly since its first-ever series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly host Tess Daly and her ‘disgusting’ habit

Aside from fronting many household name TV shows, Tess is also known for being the other half of fellow presenter Vernon Kay.

The pair tied the knot in September 2003 at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Horwich. They have since started a family, welcoming two daughters in 2004 and 2009.

While the married couple remain happily in love, Tess admitted to The Guardian in 2021 that there is one thing about her husband that drives her mad.

“Vernon’s worst habit is that he always gets into the shower five minutes before we go out. It drives me bonkers,” she confessed.

“I bite my split ends off in the car, which is gross. It’s disgusting. I’ve probably got a fur ball in my stomach the size of a tennis ball,” she quipped.

Vernon and Tess have been married for over 20 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess is ‘so proud’ of Vernon

In 2023, Tess’ hubby Vernon ran an ultra marathon challenge for Children In Need. The BBC Radio 2 presenter managed to run an astonishing 116 miles in four days and raised more than £5.8million for charity.

Gushing about his achievement, Tess shared how proud she was of Vernon while sharing a photo of the two hugging.

“Not to get all sentimental on here but we are so proud of @vernonkay and all he’s achieved and raised for @bbccin,” she wrote.

“When he first said he was running 116 miles in 4 days for charity, we were shocked to say the least (and genuinely wondered if his knees would make it through), but with every day he accomplished more and more miles; supported along the way by the amazing and always inspiring @bbcradio2 listeners who got behind him on his journey and were BEYOND generous with their donations, their cuddles, high 5’s and home made cakes.”

“I know he could not be more grateful. Been loading him up since with soup, hot water bottles and hugs.”

