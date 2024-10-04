Star of Strictly Tess Daly has revealed in a new interview that she’s had enough of wearing super high heels during the live shows.

The TV presenter has hosted Strictly since it launched on the BBC in 2004. As the show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, she remains a prominent part of the show alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly star Tess Daly insists her four inch heels ‘isn’t going to cut it!’

While talking to 98FM, Tess revealed that wearing high heels in the Strictly studio can be a hazard waiting to happen.

“There are lots of camera cables everywhere and I’m running across at speed to greet a couple after their dance,” she said.

“I’m trying to avoid the audience and their legs and tripping over cable cords. Last week, I swear, I righted myself in time just before I hit the floor. I don’t think there’s a contingency if I go down,” Tess continued.

“I’m a bit like, ‘Can I have slightly lower heels now? Four inches isn’t going to cut it!'”

Tess believes she can ‘spot the winner’ early on

Ahead of the 2024 series, Tess said: “The class of ’24 look like a properly exciting gang. As a collective I genuinely cannot wait to see what they’ve got in store for us.”

Having been part of the Strictly family for 20 years, the 55-year-old host believes she can spot a winner during the early stages.

“Sometimes I feel like perhaps I can spot the winner as early as the launch show as it’s clear to see they have the full package. However, more often than not, I’m surprised along with everybody else,” she explained.

Tess continued: “I do think it takes a certain special something and not talent alone to capture the viewers imagination and go on to win the series. Not only have you got to have learned the necessary dance skills to showcase your talent, but you also need to have won our hearts.”

