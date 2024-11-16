Strictly star Pete Wicks left viewers gobsmacked this weekend after his performance of a Cha Cha to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred.

Pete and pro partner Jowita Przystal rocked all pink as they swept around the dance floor on Saturday night (November 16), but their extremely camp costumes weren’t enough to impress viewers…

TOWIE’s Pete and partner Jowita rocked all pink outfits (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks delights Shirley on Strictly

Strictly fans flocked to social media to claim Pete had been utterly “stitched up” by the “cringe” dance routine.

Evidently, Shirley Ballas didn’t seem to agree. Asked by Tess Daly for her thoughts, Shirley said: “Oh well, you know…Erm, let me think!

“There was definite – do you know what? I’ll have to calm myself down. You had a very clean neckline,” she giggled, struggling for words.

“You did a Cuban Break there, the crossover with your feet. Your hips were swinging from left to right… It was very entertaining, I don’t think I’m going to forget this evening for as long as I live,” Shirley exclaimed.

“All we could see was left cheek, right cheek, left cheek, right cheek,” Anton Du Beke added. “She hasn’t been the same since,” he said, nodding to Shirley. “The Cha Cha was lacking but the dance was amazing.”

Viewers blast ’embarrassing’ Shirley

Head judge Shirley quickly came under fire for her comments, though.

“Haven’t watched #Strictly for a long time, but I switched on just now and was really uncomfortable with the judges’ comments about Pete & Jowita. So much focus on his tight trousers instead of actually judging the dancing. Wouldn’t fly for a female contestant! Gross,” said one.

You couldn’t objectify a female contestant and refer to her physical attributes in that way. I really don’t like it!

“Didn’t enjoy Pete tonight He looked uncomfortable And Shirley gushing over him… embarrassing,” said another.

“If a man had said about a woman contestant what Shirley said about Pete he’d have been in a lot of trouble. #DoubleStandards,” said another.

“I’m sorry I’m gonna be that person. If say Anton reacted to a female contestant the way Shirley reacts to Pete, the complaints would be off the chart and the man’s career would be over,” said another.

“It’s appalling,” another agreed. “You couldn’t objectify a female contestant and refer to her physical attributes in that way. I really don’t like it!”

A string of viewers flocked to social media to complain about the routine (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Strictly viewers weren’t impressed with Pete’s Cha Cha

Many social media users also offered their take on the dance, insisting that Pete was “stitched up”.

One fumed: “Poor old Pete was so stitched up there. He really did not seem very comfortable doing that at all.”

Another said: “Oh dear. I was too distracted by those trousers! Couldn’t concentrate on the dancing!”

A third added: “[Bleep] off was that an 8! Absolutely shocking bloody judging.”

“Can’t lie I’m almost traumatised by Pete’s Cha Cha,” said a fourth. “Pete…that was pure and utter cringe. It was the most awkward looking Cha Cha ever,” criticised another.

Pete did manage to get a few compliments online though, with one user writing: “Absolutely fair play Pete, dancing might not of been the best. But wow, the characterisation and confidence was absolutely amazing. One of my faves.”

“Pete head to toe in pink is just the best,” said another. A third praised: “Pete went all out wearing pink.”

Ultimately, Pete received a 4 from Craig, a 7 from Motsi and two 8s from Shirley and Anton.

Pete raked in 27 points in total, leaving him on the lower end of the leaderboard.

Strictly airs Saturday (November 16) from 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show airs Sunday nights at 7:20pm.

