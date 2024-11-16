Astonished Strictly Come Dancing viewers left baffled over Claudia Winkleman’s Blackpool special outfit: ‘What is she wearing?’

Tonight, Strictly has taken us to Blackpool for the long-awaited live show special – filled with glitz and glamour!

It was here that Claudia left Strictly fans well…a little confused over her outfit choice!

Claudia Winkleman rocked a very gold number on Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman baffles fans with outfit on Strictly at Blackpool

Although Claudia usually stuns with her chic style, tonight she opted for an extremely…eye-catching number.

Claudia sported an oversized poncho style gown with fringe trim and gaudy gold embellishment. Viewers consequently flocked to social media to share their thoughts…

One penned: “Is Claudia dressed as the magic carpet this week?”

“Claudia has come as the Blackpool illuminations,” said another.

A third chimed in: “I love Claudia and love that she is comfortable in the clothes she wears BUT…that’s some fancy poncho, isn’t it?”

Viewers weren’t convinced by Claudia’s outfit (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers react

“I like Claudia but what is she wearing,” questioned a fourth.

Another added: “Claudia, I have no words,” followed by a snap of Aladdin’s magic carpet.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“I see Claudia‘s got her Christmas table cloth out ready. Love her, she’s hilarious,” praised a sixth.

Claudia even joked that she looked like the sun and that her son claimed she looked like a magic carpet!

Regardless, we think she rocked it!

Other eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that Claudia and Tess finally nailed a proper sashay onto the Strictly dance floor, followed by their iconic hip bump.

One said: “FINALLY!! Tess and Claudia did the bump thingy at the start of the show! It’s what the people have missed all season.”

“Yes we finally got a proper Tess and Claudia walk on,” said another and a third added: “Tess and Claudia finally get an intro in Blackpool.”

This week’s show kicked off with a performance from Pet Shop Boys, who opened with a jaw-dropping medley of their hits.

Strictly airs Saturday (November 16) from 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show airs Sunday nights at 7:20pm.

Read more: Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood came ‘close to dying’ amid battle with anorexia

So, what do you think of Claudia’s gold outfit? Leave us a comment and let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.