Host of Strictly Claudia Winkleman previously revealed she sticks by the strict “no mirrors at home” rule previously made by her mother.

Claudia has been gracing our television screens for well over a decade. From Strictly to The Traitors, she remains a TV legend who we can’t get enough of.

With her natural talent and charisma on screen, it’s only natural Claudia has a showbiz pedigree. Her mother, Eve Pollard, is a famous face in the world of showbiz. She was editor for newspaper tabloids, including Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday Pictorial.

Claudia’s mum divorced her father when the star was three and later got remarried to former Daily Express editor Nicholas Lloyd.

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman and her strict home rule

During an interview with The Times in January this year, Claudia opened up about her upbringing.

Born in London, her mum made sure there were no full-length mirrors displayed anywhere at home. “No mirrors, no. That’s why I have no idea what I look like,” Claudia quipped.

Since her mother’s strict rule, the TV star has carried on the tradition in her own home. At the home she shares with husband Kris Thykier and their three kids – Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12 – Claudia has no full-length mirrors.

“Mum, staunch feminist, thought this cannot be the thing,” Claudia said about Eve’s rule, pointing to her face.

“Now, I’m not a moron — look what I do for a living: paint myself orange week in week out. But you cannot worry about this. There will always be somebody better looking, so your face can’t be the priority. It falls apart,” she added while pointing at her face again.

However, with three youngsters at home, and in an age of social media, Claudia said she tells them being able to make someone laugh is more important than what they look like.

She added: “It [social media] is really dangerous for little ones. I say: ‘It’s never a post — always a boast.’ What you’re seeing is not real life.”

Claudia has praised her ‘strong’ mother (Credit: BBC)

‘I was brought up by the strongest women’

While talking to the Daily Mail in 2017, Claudia praised her mum for the way she raised her while touching upon the mirror rule once again.

“I was brought up by the strongest and most brilliant woman I’ve ever come across – my mum,” she told the newspaper.

“She was strong, and fantastic, and taught me everything I needed to know in being female. We weren’t allowed any mirrors in the house, which would explain how I do my make-up… and the fact I look like I’ve slept in a skip.”

Claudia continued: “She wanted to teach us that appearance is a waste of time, it’s not in the least bit important.”

