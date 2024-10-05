TV star Claudia Winkleman has been gracing our screens for more than three decades and was first welcomed into the Strictly family in 2004.

While Claudia has been known for many other presenting roles over the years, from Liquid News, The Traitors and The Piano, she has remained a favourite on the BBC One hit dancing show.

Since 2014, the 52-year-old brunette has served as the main host of Strictly alongside Tess Daly. In the years prior, Claudia remained a prominent face on the show before landing the job as host. Here we look at her rise through the Strictly ranks.

Strictly hosts Claudia and Tess (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman first hosted It Takes Two

Claudia was the first-ever presenter for Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two, which Janette Manrara and Fleur East now host.

With the show airing during the week, It Takes Two keeps fans anticipating the weekend performances ahead.

Claudia remained the main host of It Takes Two for seven years. However, she has returned as a guest host on several occasions.

Claudia Winkleman then hosted the Strictly results show

From 2010, Claudia’s Strictly role got even bigger when she began to host the results show every Sunday.

She kept his role until 2013 when she revealed which celebrity couple was eliminated each week before announcing that series winner.

However, little did she know that an even bigger job was around the corner.

Claudia stepped in for Bruce while he was unwell in 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Claudia stepped in for Sir Bruce Forsyth

Since its inception in 2004, Sir Bruce Forsyth had been hosting Strictly alongside Tess Daly. However, in 2014, the iconic performer stepped down from his role.

Prior to waving goodbye to the show, Claudia had already been stepping in for Bruce when he had been unwell in 2013. This gave viewers an early taste of what the show could look like if Claudia was to take the role permanently.

“Claudia Winkleman is such a breath of fresh air! Wonderful,” one X user, formerly Twitter, said at the time.

Another said: “With all due respect, dear Strictly producers, keep Claudia full time. The show is fresher and sharper with her involvement.”

Late pro Robin Windsor also said: “Hats off to @ClaudiaWinkle and Tess for doing an amazing job in Bruce’s absence.”

Claudia ‘honoured’ to become a full-time host

Following Bruce’s departure, the BBC asked Claudia to step in to host the main show with Tess.

After working on Strictly since 2004, she admitted it was a privilege to be taking on a larger role.

“I have loved Strictly since the second it appeared on our screens and I am honoured and thrilled to now be part of the Saturday night team,” Claudia said.

“Working alongside Tess is always fantastic and I can’t wait to spend the weekends with her, our amazing dancers and the greatest judging panel on the planet. Sir Bruce is a living legend and we’ll all miss him very much.”

Bruce died age 87 in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Claudia referred to Bruce as ‘the king of TV’

In August 2017, Bruce died from bronchial pneumonia at age 89.

When the news broke, his Strictly replacement Claudia shared a touching tribute to X.

“He was the King of TV, the Prince of performers and the most generous of people… all toe-tapping twinkle, all kindness, all love….” she wrote.

Claudia admits it’s ‘terrifying’ hosting Strictly

Despite being a pro in her profession, Claudia admitted that presenting to millions is still a challenge.

“I’m absolutely terrified,” Claudia said about having to walk out to the Strictly theme tune every weekend. “I squeeze Tess on the arm and I love her because she lets me.”

To be a part of the show’s 20th series, Claudia added: “It feels a total honour and privilege. I love working on Strictly so much. I start getting excited in July. The fake tanning starts in earnest on September 1 and there’s no let up until Christmas.”

