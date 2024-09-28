Claudia Winkleman is a firm favourite on Strictly Come Dancing – but it’s her relationship with co-star Dave Arch that has often got plenty of people talking.

Musician, composer and musical director for Strictly, Dave, has been a part of the show since it started in 2006. And over the years, host Claudia has often poked fun at her relationship with Dave, jokingly flirting with him – much to the amusement of fans.

But does Dave have a wife? And what cheeky comments has Claudia made about Dave over the years? Keep reading to find out!

Claudia has a sweet relationship with Dave (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman and Strictly star Dave’s on-air ‘wedding’

Dave joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 as musical director. Since then, he’s become a staple and a beloved member of the Strictly family.

But it wasn’t until Claudia made her debut in 2014 as co-host that viewers got to see a bit more of the Dave.

Over the years, telly fave Claudia has had an ongoing ‘bit’ about her fancying Dave and him being her husband. One previous episode even saw the pair get dressed up as a bride and groom for an on-air wedding.

The opening episode of this year’s series – which featured all the pros arriving into the studio on a bus – also featured Dave and Claudia. The pair were seen working together under a car in a garage!

“I’ve missed Claudia’s love for Dave Arch!” said one fan.

He joined the Strictly family in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Claudia makes cheeky mile-high club quip about Dave

Back in 2022, Claudia made a rather cheeky comment, suggesting that she and Dave could join the mile-high club…

She said: “Still to come, Kym and Graziano are flying on Strictly Airways. If only there was a club that Dave Arch and I could join…”

“Naughty Claudia joking about joining the Mile High Club with Dave Arch,” said one viewer at the time.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Claudia made another naughty remark regarding a “three-way” and Dave. Speaking in a 2022 interview, Claudia revealed who her ideal dance partners would be if she was to perform a routine.

“An Argentine tango with Vincent Simone. But my main fantasy dance is a three-way samba with Tess [Daly] and Dave Arch,” she told The Guardian.

“I’m talking big feathered dresses and three of us doing samba rolls in unison. I’ll leave that image with you. Sorry if you feel nauseous.”

“The Claudia & Dave Arch love story could easily have its own spin-off show,” said one fan of the pair.

“Claudia loves a bit of Dave Arch,” said another. “I do like that Claudia has keep this ‘stalking / having an affair with Dave Arch’ gag going for several series now,” another said.

Romance rumours between Claudia Winkleman and Dave Arch

Fans of the BBC show once thought the composer was in a relationship with host Claudia (and a quick look at Google Trends when the show’s on seems to support this!). However, the pair are just close friends and have been for many years.

Claudia often gives him a shout out during the live show and previously congratulated the composer by calling him “wonderful”.

“Our wonderful Dave Arch was honoured this week with a honorary degree from The Prestigious Skills Hall, which is absolutely extraordinary,” she said in 2022. “So I think we should have a round of applause. We love him. Congratulations to Dave.”

Dave Arch’s real-life wife

Away from Strictly, Dave keeps his private life away from the spotlight. It is known that he is married though, and that he and his wife share three children – two boys and a girl. They all live in Hertfordshire.

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, meanwhile, has been married to film and TV producer Kris Thykier for more than two decades.

The couple have three children together, Jake, Matilda and Arthur and live in Central London.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday (September 28) at 6:15pm on BBC One. The results show follows Sunday at 7.15pm.

