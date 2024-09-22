Strictly Come Dancing 2024 got off to a controversial start last night thanks to two key changes just minutes into the live show.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back on Saturday night (September 21) to welcome the 15 new celebrities to the ballroom.

However, viewers at home were quick to spot a couple of changes, as the format came in for a bit of a shake-up.

Amy Dowden and JB Gill topped the Strictly leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Complaints pour in minutes into first live show

Last night’s Strictly saw the 15 couples dance live on the show for the very first time.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden came top of the leaderboard. Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones, however, were sitting less than pretty at the bottom.

However, complaints poured in before a single step had even been danced in front of the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers spotted two format changes just minutes into the first live show.

Firstly, fans of the show took a dislike to the pre-recorded montage that saw the 2024 contestants making their way to Elstree Studios, where the TV show is taped.

It saw the likes of JB Gill finishing up a stage performance with JLS, Pete Wicks waving goodbye to his podcast booth and Shayne Ward and his mop of curls getting a spray tan.

“I wish they would stop filling the time with we don’t need to see all this. Stop wasting time,” pleaded one viewer.

“That intro was weird,” said a second. “These intros are giving Big Brother vibes,” said a third.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Tasha Ghouri were also riding high after their first dance (Credit: BBC)

‘Not sure about this change’

Minute later, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman told viewers it was time to meet the celebrity couples.

However, as they started to walk down the hallowed Strictly staircase for the first time, instead of the show’s theme tune, the iconic music was swapped out. Last night, as the couples were introduced, Dave Arch and his band played Earth, Wind & Fire’s September.

And viewers weren’t happy!

“Missing the old orchestra intro music,” said one.

“Not sure about this change in introducing the celebs and professionals,” said another.

A third then shared: “Don’t know how I feel about them not having the Strictly theme playing as the contestants walk down the stairs. It’s not the same.”

“Why aren’t they playing the classic music please may I ask?” posted another.

“Can’t decide if I liked that change of music over the couples walking downstairs or not. Is it permanent or just for the date? Felt very Dancing With The Stars but I didn’t hate it,” said another.

