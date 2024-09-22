Strictly star Shayne Ward seemed to rub a few viewers up the wrong way last night with his sizzling samba.

Shayne was one of the first contestants to take to the floor during Saturday night’s first live show (September 21).

However, his routine with partner Nancy Xu didn’t score highly with the judges, and Strictly fans watching at home seemed to be in agreement. So could the Coronation Street star’s place in the competition be under threat?

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu performed a samba but it didn’t blow the Strictly judges or viewers away (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Shayne Ward’s samba fails to impress

Shayne and Nancy danced the samba to Stevie Wonder’s Do I Do.

They ended up in 10th place on the Strictly leaderboard with a score of 21 points.

Craig Revel Horwood gave them a four, Motsi Mabusi followed up with a six, Shirley Ballas awarded a five and Anton Du Beke followed Motsi’s lead, also giving the couple a six.

Viewers at home also had their say on the hashtag. And it seems Shayne didn’t win himself many fans with his confident attitude.

“The overconfidence is actually something I’m not enjoying about Shayne right now,” said one. “No question, he’s good but he’s NOT the master of all things dance.”

A second added: “Shayne‘s not learned that no one takes to the hyper-confident competitive ones, has he?” A third commented: “Slightly pleased that Shayne isn’t amazing. Needed taking down a peg.”

Another then commented: “Shayne – determined but his desire to win is a bit overpowering.”

“Not good for me,” said another. “He need to calm down a bit.” Another said: “Shayne Ward is a bit too full of himself,” while another concluded: “Think Shayne thinks he’s better than he is.”

‘Criminal hairdo’

Others were more distracted by Shayne’s mop of curls. Viewers decided he looked like either Leo Sayer, Lee Mead or Darragh Ennis from The Chase.

“Shayne Ward looks like Lee Mead with his longer hair,” said one. “The biggest revelation of Strictly is that Shayne Ward has hair,” quipped another.

“Shayne Ward needs to be out first purely for that criminal hairdo,” another jibed. “The dance didn’t blow me away like I thought it would for Shayne Ward but that’s more about what choreography he’s been given. But come on, let’s sort the hair out!” pleaded another.

Despite many preferring Shayne with a shaved head, others still declared the ex soap star was ‘hot’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘He’s still got it’

Others were more kind, saying that they preferred the ex-Corrie star with his shaved head.

“Shayne needs to rethink the curly hair, looks like a perm. X Factor Shayne would suit better,” they said.

Shayne did have his backers, though.

Some hit out at the scores, saying: “A four for Shayne?! Oh come off it Craig!”

Meanwhile, others decided that, curls or no curls, Shayne has “still got it”.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly fans deliver blow to Neil Jones after years of being benched

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.