Strictly fans reckon it’s bad news for pro Neil Jones after his first dance of the 2024 series with Toyah Willcox.

It’s the first time in years that Neil has been paired with a celebrity. However, viewers think that, after coming last on the Strictly leaderboard, his time on the dance floor will be short-lived.

In fact, after scoring just 12 points, they reckon he’ll be out when the first elimination takes place next Sunday night (September 29).

Strictly fans are convinced Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones will be first out (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pair Neil and Toyah sit at the bottom of the leaderboard

Last night, Neil and 1980s singer Toyah danced a tango to Madonna’s Ray of Light.

However, despite the duo enjoying their dance, the judges didn’t feel the same.

Craig Revel Horwood awarded the couple two points, as did Shirley Ballas. Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke were a little kinder. They gave the couple four points a piece.

However, viewers at home don’t reckon the pair will survive next week’s first elimination.

In fact, many think that, after years of being benched, Neil’s return to the Strictly dance floor won’t last…

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell impressed the judges and viewers alike (Credit: BBC)

‘He’s probably gonna be first out’

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Think we have a new contender to be out first, step forward Toyah.”

A second added: “Poor Neil coming back from being benched and he’s probably going to be first out.”

A third then said: “Well I think we’ve found our first elimination.”

The first time Neil’s had a partner in years and he’ll probs be out first.

Another then added: “The first time Neil’s had a partner in years and he’ll probs be out first.”

“She’ll be the first out. Poor Neil,” another said.

“Toyah looks like a rag doll not gonna lie. I think she could be out first next week,” another added.

Wynne Evans’ samba received high marks (Credit: BBC)

Strictly leaderboard

JB Gill and Amy Dowden topped the leaderboard on Saturday night.

Tasha Ghouri, Sarah Hadland and Montell Williams were also flying high.

Wynne Evans scored 26 points, while comedian Chris McCausland left viewers in tears with his cha cha, scoring 23 points from the judges.

