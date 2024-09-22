The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 kicked off last night with a surprising celebrity supporter in the audience.

Taking her seat ready to support boyfriend Sam Thompson‘s bestie Pete Wicks, Zara McDermott ruffled a few feathers as she was spotted in the front row.

Zara McDermott supported Pete Wicks from the front row on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Zara McDermott spotted in audience of first live show

Zara, a die-hard Strictly fan, appeared on last year’s show, and recently hit headlines after reports emerged alleging her pro partner Graziano Di Prima had kicked, hit and spat at her during training.

The former Love Island star has spoken to the BBC as part of its investigation into the scandal, so many viewers at home were surprised to see her return to the show.

Zara was on hand to support Pete and partner Jowita Pryzstal as they performed a fiery paso doble during the first live show.

She attended with boyfriend Sam, with the pair posing for pictures together as they arrived at the studio.

“So excited!!!! Team Pete!!!!” said Sam in a picture posted to his and Zara’s socials.

Tess Daly shares support

Host Tess Daly was among those showing their support.

Commenting on the picture, which saw Sam and Zara in T-shirts and jeans emblazoned with Pete’s face, she said: “So cute. Pete was BRILLIANT.”

Viewers divided

However, Zara’s attendance at the taping raised eyebrows with some. Many viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise at seeing the Strictly 2023 star, with some cruelly asking if she was treated so badly, why did she return.

Others, meanwhile, had Zara’s back – pointing out that it wasn’t actually Zara who made the complaint to BBC bosses. Instead, a crew member who’d seen Graziano’s alleged behaviour raised the issue with execs.

Posting on the Strictly hashtag, on said: “Why is Zara in the front row? I thought she was ‘traumatised’ from last year?” Another added: “If it was me, I wouldn’t be seen dead there if I had such a terrible time. I also wouldn’t encourage my friend to take part.”

A third commented: “Didn’t Zara McDermott make all these bullying allegations against the pros and slagged off the show but she’s in the audience?” Another then said: “So Zara McDermott’s allowed in the studio? Nah.”

However, others were very much on Zara’s side, backing the star and telling the haters to “leave her alone”.

One clarified: “People bitching about Zara being in the studio because of the bullying drama need to remember she never complained, it was a showrunner who reported her dance partner. Leave her alone.”

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly were back for the first live Strictly show of 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Zara explains her attendance amid probe

Posting after the show, Zara shared a statement on Instagram. Sharing the picture of herself and Sam, she said: “We wanted to do something fun for Pete considering he was there in the audience for me this time last year with my face all over his shirt.”

Resharing a video of Pete and Jowita dancing, she added: “Such an incredible evening. What an amazing first performance and I’m so glad I could be there to support you. Didn’t he smash this?!”

