I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins has had a birthday to remember after the Fright Bus trial.

Maura turned 34-years-old in the I’m A Celebrity camp on Monday (November 25). Not only was Maura’s birthday snack a ‘punishment’ more than a treat, she then had to face her fears on the Fright Bus.

Viewers empathised with the Love Island star, saying the show ‘did her dirty’.

Maura Higgins birthday trial

Maura endured the “worst birthday” she’s ever had while in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. Along with her campmates, she was required to take part in a terrifying challenge in Tuesday’s episode (November 26).

The trial, called the Fright Bus, lined the stars up in rows of three on a rickety old piece of public transport. The celebs had to retrieve tokens to exit the bus while collecting a luxury piece of luggage on their way out. Oh, and of course, they had to escape the gunk and critters that were being strewn upon them.

The campers were obviously screaming for dear life as they had a showering of mealworms, cockroaches and spiders as big as dinner plates.

The twist: the celebrities could only disembark row-by-row from the front. The birthday girl was sat right in the back, meaning she had to endure the longest time on the bus.

As the first showering of insects began falling onto them, the celebrities began a cheery round of happy birthday for the Dancing On Ice star. She could only respond: “This is the worst birthday I’ve ever had.”

Poor Maura suffered on her birthday! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb bus trial

First stop was Critter Crescent where the lucky front row disembarked. It consisted of Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore and GK Barry.

“Worst bus journey I’ve ever been on in my entire life,” GK exclaimed.

The birthday bombshell, still on the bus, exclaimed: “I think I’ve weed.”

More critters, more screaming and more celebrities got to disembark at the next stop. This time Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles and Dean McCullough scurried to safety.

Danny Jones, who had been filled with excitement for this challenge, tried to keep morale high. He sang the classic sing-along “Roaches in My Pants”.

Roach Road then saw Danny, Alan Halsall and Melvin Odoom exit the bus. Danny made a beeline for the guitar shaped piece of luggage, saying: “I am hoping that this lovely shape is gonna be a guitar!”

Then there were three: Barry McGuigan, Tulisa Contostavlos and the poor terrified birthday lass. Barry kept his game face on as the trio were showered with more critters and green ants. The ladies screamed away either side of him.

Maura told the others: “I swear I’m not lying I’m on the verge of a heart attack.”

Maura continued to check for insects on her body after exiting the Fright Bus (Credit: ITV)

Once Maura got off the bus she told the cameras: “I’m traumatised, if I’m being honest.”

After arriving back at camp, Maura heard the prizes other celebrities got for their journey. She eagerly opened her ‘luggage’ item to find: “An apple.”

“That is so muggy,” GK Barry told her.

Maura responded in a truly Irish way: “I couldn’t give a continental [expletive] about an apple. Best birthday ever.”

Later she asked the cameras: “What did I do to deserve this? It’s my birthday.”

Maura received an apple for her efforts (Credit: ITV)

Fright Bus trial

Viewers seemed shocked at what the ITV bosses have allowed Maura to endure on her birthday. Not only was she forced to face her fears, then endure them for the longest time, but she only received an apple for her efforts.

“They did Maura so dirty putting her at the back on her birthday and chucking green ants on them,” shared one X user.

Meanwhile, another agreed: “They really did Maura dirty on her birthday.”

Some viewers appeared less than impressed by her ‘luxury’ win: an apple.

One said: “Spent her birthday being tortured on a bus, got an apple when everyone else got treats. Our Maura is suffering on a biblical level!”

Another added: “Mean of them to put Maura at the back of the bus when it was her BIRTHDAY. Could’ve at least put her at the front if she had to do it.”

If that wasn’t all enough, Maura finished the celebrations being selected to take part in the Bushtucker trial with Jane. They managed to bag six stars out of a possible 12 for camp.

