Jane Moore dubbed ‘the new Dean’ after latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Jane Moore continued to annoyed I’m A Celebrity viewers tonight (Tuesday November 26) when she took part in the latest trial.

After her clashes with Barry and Danny, Jane has found herself unpopular with those watching at home. They therefore voted her to do the next trial – giving Dean McCullough a break.

But when she went alongside Maura Higgins, she seemed to not really bother trying.

Jane and Maura in I’m A Celebrity trial

The trial, called Fright At The End of The Tunnel, was made up of two tunnels: one above ground, and one below ground. The celebrity above ground would need to find the secret code words hidden in their tunnel, reading them out to the celebrity below ground who would be underwater and would need to use the code words to unlock the stars.

Maura took the above ground tunnel, and Jane the below water based tunnel. They had 12 minutes to collect 12 stars.

Maura was terrified as she encountered toads, lizards and her worst nightmare: spiders. Jane, meanwhile, was swimming through the water tunnels, but found the water part of it difficult. She claimed her goggles were steamed up and she couldn’t read the words.

They managed to win six out of the 12 stars for camp. Ant and Dec praised them and said: “That was a very, very tough trial, so I think you did remarkably the pair of you, you should both be very proud.”

Maura felt that although she had conquered her fears, she was worried she had let the camp down.

Fans react

In fact, however, those watching at home felt it was Jane who let the side down, not Maura.

“Not Jane being the new Dean and not even trying,” said one.

Another commented: “If I was Maura and I’d climbed into a box full of spiders only for Jane to not even attempt to get multiple stars because they were underwater I’d go [bleep] feral.”

“So Maura went through all that for Jane just to not do all of them,” added a third.

A fourth wrote: “Jane was dying to do a trial and then didn’t bother when it got tough, like what did she think she’d be doing smelling candles and guessing scents?”

