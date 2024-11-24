I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Jane Moore after ‘overreaction’ in camp: ‘She needs to get a grip’

Fans of I’m A Celebrity were left annoyed by Loose Woman Jane Moore tonight (Sunday November 24) after her ‘overreaction’ to being nominated to do the dishes.

Danny and Barry were made the new camp leaders after a public vote. But when they gave out the new jobs, Jane kicked off.

Jane annoyed on I’m A Celebrity

Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan are the new leaders of the camp. They will get to stay in the luxury lodge as well as designate chores to the other campmates.

They hopped off as soon as they found out to decide who would do what. The duo then revealed Jane and Tulisa were on washing up. Meanwhile, water duty was for Melvin and Dean, camp maintenance was Coleen and Maura; Richard and Oti are cooking and GK and Alan are on wood.

However Danny and Barry’s decision appeared to ruffle a few feathers, with Jane being less than impressed with her chore allocation of washing up. Jane had shouted at Danny before he left that she didn’t want to do cleaning as she hates it. Danny unfortunately thought she’d said the opposite.

Jane accused them of being “sexist and ageist” after Barry tried to explain they thought Jane wouldn’t be up for carrying heavy water up and down.

Danny and Barry were upset that they had offended her, but Jane insisted she had just been winding them up.

Fans react

Despite her protests she was messing around, fans at home were not impressed by her. Especially after she asked them why the looked so “depleted” later on.

“Jane acting like a diva because she has to wash up,” said one, while another added: “Jane moaning because they put her on washing up. She needs to get a grip.”

A third wrote: “Jane took that completely out of context even when they asked her what job she would have liked she acted like a spoilt brat.”

“Can’t wait to watch Jane get voted out first for turning something so small into a big sexiest/ageist protest. It’s not the Jane show and you don’t pick your role. You couldn’t carry logs everyday like other younger people could.”

Another added: “Jane’s overreacting. OMG.”

“You weren’t winding him up though was you Jane. Throwing words like sexist and ageist openly against him are quite strong words,” said one more.

“‘You look depleted’ YOU JUST WENT AFTER THEM FOR NOTHING JANE,” raged another.

A further commenter said: “Jane, they look sad and defeated because you started kicking off for be given a chore.”

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Elsewhere tonight Dean McCullough went off to do yet another trial, this time accompanied by Coleen Rooney.

As they took part in Absolute Carnage, they were told one of them would be locked inside the back of a ute with all of the stars. The stars were locked into place with different fastenings. Different tools to undo each one of them. The other celebrity’s job was to search for the different tools and pass them over once found.

Dean was the one searching for the tools so Coleen was positioned in the back of the ute. Here she was joined by cockroaches, crickets, giant mealworms and rats, whilst Dean once again came face to face again with his arch nemesis – fish guts.

Working as a team with 12 minutes to unlock all the stars, Coleen and Dean successfully won 9 stars for camp.

Coleen certainly impressed, with Dec commenting: “You were very calm, very quiet, you just got on with it.”

Coleen replied: “Yeah that is my way of coping, silence, the silent treatment.”

Meanwhile, Coleen also shared a story of how she once went to the White House and met Donal Trump. And Oti gave up her bed for Richard after hearing he hadn’t slept well and was worried about his back. What a hero!

