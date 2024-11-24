Ant McPartlin has shared his thoughts on the jungle-bust up between I’m A Celebrity stars Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall.

The ITV show returned to screens last night (November 23) with Ant and Dec back at the helm. And it’s fair to say it delivered on the drama.

In awkward scenes, BBC Radio 1 JD Dean had a heated exchange with Corrie star Alan. Now, Ant has called out Alan’s ‘passive-aggressive’ behaviour following his clash with Dean.

Alan and Dean ended up clashing (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall

During Saturday’s episode (November 23), things took an awkward turn when it was time for Dean and Jane Moore to fetch some wood.

While Jane was ready to do her duties, Dean was tucked up safely in bed having a nap – which didn’t impress the other campers much.

Corrie star Alan later approached Dean’s bed and gently tried to wake him up, before heading down to help Jane himself. Dean soon woke up though and followed Alan – in which the pair had a rather heated exchange of words.

It’s fair to say Alan and Dean’s bust-up got plenty of people talking – including the hosts Ant and Dec…

Ant shared his thoughts on the jungle bust-up (Credit: ITV)

Ant on Dean and Alan’s I’m A Celebrity row

Following the episode airing, the Geordie duo headed over on their Instagram Live – and as expected, Dean and Alan’s jungle bust-up was brought up.

Dec said: “Can we talk about the first little bit of tension in the camp,” to which Ant replied: “What would you have done, would you have kicked off?

“Alan was kind of OK about it, but he had a little bit of passive aggressiveness back as well, didn’t he?” he added.

Talking about Dean’s outburst, Ant then added: “I wouldn’t stand for any of that… I would be like ‘shut up’.”

Dean was furious for what Alan said to him (Credit:ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans slam Dean’s behaviour

Elsewhere in the episode, fans were not too happy with Dean over his treatment to camp newbie for Reverend Richard. The vicar and Maura Huggins joined the rest of their co-stars in the main camp.

However, viewers were more than displeased with Dean when he didn’t give up his comfy sleeping spot for the Rev.

63-year-old Richard ended up having to sleep in a hammock – something the rest of the campers seemed concerned with.

I’m A Celeb newbie Richard forced to sleep on hammock

In private the musician was a bit more honest about his feelings. He shared: “I’ve never slept in a hammock and I’m not a good sleeper. I’m also tall, overweight, so that perhaps doesn’t bode well for my nighttime pleasure.”

Oti Mabuse was quick to help the Rev settle in though, guiding him gently into his first hammock experience. The empathetic Strictly Come Dancing star offered to switch beds with Coles if he needs.

The camp were pretty much unanimous that the Reverend should not be made to sleep in a hammock. Then, the camera cut to Dean sleeping soundly in a bed.

I’m A Celebrity airs Monday to Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.

