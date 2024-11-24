Dean McCullough has caused quite a stir with I’m A Celebrity fans, who were furious over the way he treated the Reverend.

The jungle twist this season is the new celebrity camp additions have been living in secret luxury. All under the ruse that they’ve been suffering in the junk yard, when really they’ve been sipping on juice and sleeping in beds. It was finally time for Reverend Richard and Maura Higgins to join the other happy campers and receive a reality check.

However, viewers were more than displeased with Dean McCullough when he didn’t give up him comfy sleeping spot for the Rev.

I’m A Celebrity Dean McCullough ruffles feathers

Richard joined the camp in Saturday November 23 episode with Maura Higgins by his side. Additionally, trays of hotdogs and burgers were provided for the campers. They were in celebration of Richard’s disgusting win with a junk food buffet.

The greeting for Higgins and the Reverend at camp is, well, not the warmest welcome as Jane Moore said: “If you’re newcomers, you get the worst beds.”

But things took an awkward turn when it came to deciding who sleeps where…

Dean tries to trick Danny Jones into sleeping near the rats

The addition of a new bed and hammock at camp meant Danny Jones was quick to pounce. The McFly singer went straight for the new bed.

Campmate Dean piped up: “Danny, can you take that bed though, cause it’s closer to the rats and I don’t want to.”

“I’m not going near the rats, sunshine. I’ve slept near the rats all week,” Danny unsurprisingly responded to an incredibly dismayed looking Dean.

The rest of the campers seemed concerned with the 63-year-old Richard’s sleeping arrangement. They ask him how he might manage in a hammock.

Richard responded: “Getting in and out of it might be comedy.”

I’m A Celebrity tension

In private the musician is a bit more honest about his feelings. He shared: “I’ve never slept in a hammock and I’m not a good sleeper. I’m also tall, overweight, so that perhaps doesn’t bode well for my night time pleasure.”

Oti Mabuse was quick to help the Rev settle in though, guiding him gently into his first hammock experience. The empathetic Strictly Come Dancing star offered to switch beds with Coles if he needs.

The camp were pretty much unanimous that the Reverend should not be made to sleep in a hammock. Then, the camera cut to Dean sleeping soundly in a bed.

An unimpressed Oti confessed: “Dean did not offer his bed to anyone, in fact, he went and slept on Danny’s bed and took a nap.”

I’m A Celebrity fans furious at Dean McCullough

Fans are furious about Dean McCullough’s antics and they’ve taken to X to let the rage flow.

“Oti being a sweetheart and making sure Reverend Richard was ok with sleeping in an hammock while Dean didn’t even bother offering kinda says everything you need to know about his character,” shared one X user.

Dean is just something else!!

Another fan was a bit more colourful with their words: “Dean is the definition of a narcissist. Trying to take the new bed, refusing to give one up for Rev rich, grade A [expletive].”

Seems all these fans agree – the Revered is super, Dean not so much: “Someone build the Rev. a bed, what a nice bloke. Dean however can sleep on a tree branch covered in green ants.”

“Dean, you selfish [expletive]. Offer the bed up for the Rev,” declared one user. While another shared similar outrage: “Dean is just something else!! Give up the bed for the rev. Showing his true colours here.”

