Maura Higgins and Richard Coles are ‘the couple we never knew we needed’ as they impress on I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity saw two new campmates enter the jungle – Maura Higgins and Reverand Richard Coles.

And it’s safe to say that the duo have gone down well with viewers!

Maura and Richard are in camp together (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Maura Higgins and Richard Coles in the jungle

Earlier this week, Maura and Richard entered the jungle as late arrivals.

However, they didn’t enter the camp proper to live with their fellow celebs. Instead, they’ve been living in “luxury” in their own camp.

Not only does their camp have comfy beds, but there is also a fully stocked fridge there too.

They’ve had to keep their luxurious lifestyle a secret from the other celebs – in the hope that if they do, they’ll all win a luxury buffet.

Maura and Richard have proven popular with viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Maura and Richard the ‘couple we never knew we needed’

Maura and Richard’s relationship on the show has gone down a treat with viewers, who are obsessed with the pair.

“Every year there’s the friendship no one expected and this year it’s Maura Higgins and reverend Richard Coles,” one fan tweeted recently.

“I love these two already,” another said.

“I never expected Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles to meet but i’m here for it,” a third wrote.

“Maura and Richard the duo I never knew i needed,” another gushed.

Coleen has seen through Maura and Richard’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Coleen

Last night, fans seemingly turned on Coleen Rooney after she put a treat at risk of being ruined.

To win a luxury buffet, Maura and Richard need to convince their fellow celebs that they’re living in squalor.

However, Coleen has seemingly already seen through their cunning ruse.

“I got this look and it was like they’re not telling us the truth. I think there’s something not right,” she said last night.

Fans were quick to jokingly slam the star for ruining the possibility of winning a luxury buffet with her detective skills.

“I THOUGHT DEAN WOULD RUIN THE BUFFET NOT COLEEN!!!” one fan wrote.

“Coleen keep your investigation to yourself, you’re going to ruin EVERYTHING,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Sunday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

