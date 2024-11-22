I’m A Celebrity accused of ‘fixing’ the show so Dean can avoid trials

Fans of I’m A Celebrity have slammed the show as ‘fixed’ after Dean McCullough was chosen to go to the Junkyard with Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins.

It came after Dean competed in his fourth trial alongside Danny Jones from McFly. Danny smashed it, finding almost all of the stars while Dean screamed and wailed about the nasties he was faced with. But at least he didn’t shout ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ this time!

Dean and Danny were up for the trial (Credit: ITV)

Dean goes to the Junkyard on I’m A Celebrity

Currently Maura and Richard are living in (relative) luxury, but the main campmates think they have living in squalor. In order to win a Junkyard buffet for everyone, Maura and Richard have to keep up the pretence when they see the other campers.

Tonight (Friday November 11) they had to pretend they’d tried the trial before Danny and Dean and that they had failed. They managed to convince the pair, who went on to win eight stars for camp.

But then Maura and Richard were tasked with picking one of them to move to the Junkyard with them. They choose Dean, who was not happy, but pretended he was fine.

Maura and Richard kept lying all the way there about how awful it was. But then they showed Dean what was really going on and he was thrilled! “You’ve got to be kidding me!”

Dean was very impressed with Maura and Richard’s acting skills and he told Maura: “The BAFTA is coming!”

The main camp were all concerned for Dean, but little did they know they didn’t need to be.

Dean was selected to move to the Junkyard (Credit: ITV)

Fans fury

Those watching at home were not at all impressed. They said it was ‘fixed’ by the producers for Dean to be chosen. After Danny’s performance in the trial, they felt he should have been the one to live in luxury.

Many also thought they wanted to make sure Dean was out of doing any other trials to stop the public voting for him.

“That was fixed for Dean to go to the Junkyard…Dean didn’t do [bleep] all Danny should’ve went… but I think it was fixed so Dean doesn’t get picked for the trial tomorrow,” said one.

Another agreed: “Dean going to the Junkyard screams fixed.”

“Really angry about Dean blatantly being given the easy life because he’s no good at Challenges, the public was choosing him for it,” said another followed by the hashtag ‘fixed’.

A fourth said: “Fixed. Dean going to the other camp just so the public don’t vote for him again and fail.”

“Oh they’ve fixed this so he doesn’t have to do anymore trials,” added one more.

