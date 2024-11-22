I’m A Celebrity viewers aren’t happy with Barry McGuigan for complaining about Dean McCullough’s “contraband,” despite enjoying his share of a cuppa.

Radio star Dean got in trouble for sneaking tea bags into the camp. He was caught on camera making multiple cups of the hot beverage for his fellow campmates.

All the campmates were punished for the rule break during Thursday’s episode. But Barry – who has been a favourite in the jungle so far – was evidently more annoyed than the rest.

Barry was ‘annoyed’ with the punishment over Dean’s contraband (Credit: ITV)

Barry McGuigan on I’m A Celebrity

Former professional boxer Barry was among the campmates who enjoyed Dean’s tea disguised as “hot water”.

In last night’s (November 21) episode of I’m A Celebrity, the radio DJ was seen sneakily adding a few tea bags into the hot water pot.

He then went around asking each one of the campmates if they wished to have “hot water”. When offered some, Barry asked: “Why are they dark?” referring to the colour of the tea.

Barry seemed thrilled over the tea at first (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall jokingly responded: “We got a bit of mud in the kettle but if you try it, it’s not too bad.”

After trying the water, and realising it was actually tea, Barry winked at Alan and said: “Fantastic!”

Barry literally had some of the tea so why is he acting high and mighty?

However, Dean‘s actions didn’t go unnoticed. The camp were later told to take “all remaining contraband” to the Bush Telegraph.

Sadly, as punishment for having contraband, half of a treat that Melvin Odoom had won in the challenge was taken away from the campmates.

Dean McCullough snuck tea bags into the camp (Credit: ITV)

Barry, who was noticeably unhappy, said: “So presumably it’s the teabags, right? It’s going to get us in trouble, we’re not going to get our cakes.”

Even though Melvin bagged 10 cupcakes in a challenge, he was only allowed to take five back to the camp.

Barry told the Bush Telegraph that he was “annoyed” over the contraband.

Sorry Barry,you were happy enough to drink the tea, don’t act like the poor victim now #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Yc3WXlVv9b — Regina Fellula Felangie (@Brian_JTC) November 21, 2024

Viewers turn on campmate

While Barry’s reaction to the punishment is justified, some viewers felt he was acting “high and mighty”.

A significant number of them have pointed out that Barry shouldn’t behave as if he isn’t at fault after enjoying Dean’s tea.

One viewer said: “Barry literally had some of the tea so why is he acting high and mighty?”

“Barry complaining like he didn’t have a cup of tea and was grateful for it… Cheeky [bleep],” said another.

“But! But! Barry, why are you annoyed?? You drank the bloody tea!” wrote one, when another viewer pointed out: “Barry acting like he didn’t smash that cup of tea this morning.”

Barry dragging Dean and his tea bags into the bush telegraph #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/fn1eFNvU49 — Alex (@alexr_241) November 21, 2024

However, others defended Barry on X. One said: “I don’t blame him. I’d be fuming.”

Another wrote: “Dean man!! You’re going to start annoying [people]. Poor Barry.”

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

