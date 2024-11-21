Tonight’s (November 21) episode of I’m A Celebrity will see two late entrants arrive as Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles join the rest of the campmates in the jungle.

Now, ahead of the Love Island star’s I’m A Celebrity stint, it’s been predicted that she’s most likely to win the coveted title. As a result, McFly musician Danny Jones has been bumped into second place.

Maura Higgins is predicted to win I’m A Celebrity 2024 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins set to win jungle title

The gorgeous brunette has been tipped to win the jungle crown in 2024, according to supercomputer data from FruitySlots.com.

The prediction has been based on a number of factors, and takes into consideration things including the contestant’s age, background and odds of winning.

Before she even stepped foot in the jungle, Maura topped the list with a 29% chance of winning and odds at the bookies of 6/1. She is followed by Danny. He is predicted to have a 17% of becoming King of the Jungle.

A former Love Island star might be next in line.

GK Barry, meanwhile, has a 14% chance of winner and odds of 15/2. Next up is Coronation Street star Alan Halsall. He has a 10% chance of winning with 14/1 odds.

A spokesperson for FruitySlots said: “Over the years, I’m A Celebrity and reality stars have been a perfect match, with Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson recently winning the jungle crown. Now, our Supercomputer suggests that a former Love Island star might be next in line.”

From the villa to the jungle for Maura Higgins (Credit: ITV)

Viewers agree

The data is certainly backed up by viewers.

When Maura’s entrance was teased last night, fans of the show were quick to declare she’ll be their Queen of the Jungle.

“THE QUEEN YESSSSSS the entertainment begins!” said one. Another agreed and added: “Our winner!” A third also said: “My Queen of the Jungle!”

‘I’m so confused’

Maura had been partying in Vegas with Loose Women star Stacey Solomon before flying to Down Under, and she’s more than a little bit jet lagged.

The late entrant admitted that she spent her pre-jungle time drinking a lot of red wine. “It was amazing, just very exhausting. It was like, proper, full on. When we landed, just the jet lag, no sleep,” Maura told The Sun.

“I have no clue what day it is. I don’t know where I am, I’m so confused,” she then added.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

