The 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity is getting stinky, with Danny Jones‘ pants at the centre of the action.

The campmates have been settling into the Australian jungle for a few days now, along with some pretty unpredictable weather.

The heavens have opened and the rain has been falling hard at camp. This means the stars have been struggling in soggy clothes and soggy beds as they dream of sunny skies and full bellies.

Additionally, the rain is being used as an excuse for some of the stars to not follow their usual hygiene routines…

Danny Jones was warned by his I’m A Celebrity campmates to ‘disinfect’ before going home to his wife (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Danny Jones’ strange new hygiene habits

Last night’s episode (November 20) of I’m A Celebrity started with a rainy montage and campers complaining about their current living state. Danny, however, seemed to take it as an opportunity to get down and dirty in the jungle – quite literally.

Don’t fight it, just stink.

“Since it’s rained, I’ve not washed. Don’t fight it, just stink,” he told the other campers.

McFly singer Danny added: “What do spiders do? They don’t get up and shower. They go: ‘I’m going out for the day.’ You know what I mean?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Jones | Mcfly (@dannyjonesofficial)

He hasn’t changed his pants in four days

As a sensible Coleen Rooney took her leave to be the “only one in camp that showered”, Oti Mabuse described the “disgusting” state of everyone “stinking up that camp right now”.

“I’ve not changed my boxers who I had a snake on,” Danny then admitted. “I’m looking at them as a good thing.”

The singer was referring to his challenge in episode one when he made the nation laugh as he exclaimed: “Guys, I’ve got a snake up my shorts!”

“Before you go back to your wife, you’re just going to need to disinfect,” GK Barry told him. Thank goodness someone is thinking of the poor Miss England watching on at home!

In private, Tulisa confided about Danny’s pants: “I can only imagine the stench, but he thinks they’re lucky now, lucky snake boxers.”

Danny Jones shouted ‘I’ve got a snake in my pants’ during a Bushtucker Trial this week (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec and I’m a Celebrity viewers repulsed

The campmates were not the only ones repulsed by Danny’s festering undies, Ant and Dec also had their say.

“Can we talk about Danny not changing his underwear since he got here?” Dec asked his on-screen partner.

To which Ant quipped in return: “Those are the most terrifying boxers Barry McGuigan has ever has to face.”

The hosts then screwed up their faces in a communal “Ergh”.

Viewers previously had Danny pipped as their camp king. However, they quickly joined in the uproar over Danny’s pungent pants.

One fan shared: “Danny hasn’t changed his boxers that the snake was on … THAT WAS LIKE four DAYS AGO.”

“Danny, you’ve been in there 3/4 days and had a snake in your pants and you’re still wearing them,” another X user shared in agreement.

While one fan made others laugh with their silly pun: “Danny not changing his boxers since Sunday That will go down in ‘hisstory’.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1.

