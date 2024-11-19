Tonight on I’m A Celebrity, Dean McCullough took on the latest Bushtucker Trial, The Sinister Sarcophagus.

Tuesday night’s show (November 19) saw Dean locked inside an Egyptian coffin, as it filled with sand. Hosts Ant and Dec then asked him questions about Egypt, before a star dropped from above and he had to post it through the letterbox with his mouth.

And, of course, Dean wasn’t alone in his coffin.

The Egyptian-themed task was a struggle for Dean (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m freaking out’

“I’m freaking out,” he declared, before getting inside. However, once the sand started to fill up, Dean panicked. And, after winning just two stars, he screamed those immortal words: “I’m a celebrity – get me out of here!”

Once outside, Dean – who doesn’t like enclosed spaces – was in tears and struggling to breathe. Hosts Ant and Dec reassured him and moved him away from the trial so that he could breathe a little easier.

Dean explained that he struggled because the sand that filled the tank meant he couldn’t move his legs. Once recovered, he headed back to his campmates to tell them he’d only won two stars.

Ant and Dec consoled Dean on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Dean cruelly trolled

However, while they were all very sympathetic, Twitter really wasn’t.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers mocked the DJ, predicting he’ll be voted for all the upcoming Bushtucker Trials. Others cruelly joked about how long it would be before Dean was “exempt from a trial on medical grounds”.

Bet you we hear Dean is exempt for the next 10 trials!

Fans of the star had his back, though, defending Dean, while commenting: “He genuinely had a wee panic attack in there.”

“Wonder how long it is until Dean is exempt from a trial on ‘medical grounds,” said one.

“Pathetic. Bet you we hear Dean is exempt for the next 10 trials! He done my head in before but now he can do one,” said another. A third commented: “How long before Dean is made exempt from the trials?”

“Surprised they haven’t exempt Dean from next trial after that one,” said another.

Dean struggled to breathe and cried after exiting the task (Credit: ITV)

‘I feel awful for him and the backlash he’s going to get’

However, Dean was supported by many I’m A Celebrity viewers.

“Not another enclosed area trial y’all are SICK if you vote for Dean,” said one viewer of tonight’s trial vote.

“OH! I hate when trials are wasted but he genuinely had a wee panic attack in there didn’t he,” said another. “Can people not take the [bleep] out of someone with claustrophobia,” said another, hitting back at the mean comments.

“Aww I feel awful for him and the backlash he’s going to get from this,” said another. “If someone has claustrophobia it’s a genuine fear, don’t get why people are taking the [bleep]?” said another.

“Claustrophobia ain’t a joke honestly, you feel like you can’t breathe when your legs are covered,” another agreed. “What kind of task though?? For someone that has stated they can’t cope with claustrophobia? He should have been exempt really,” said another.

“Bless him apologising,” one more viewer added.

The hosts rushed to comfort Dean (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec under fire

However, others saved their backlash for the hosts.

“To be fair Dean could have done that but @antanddec took the [bleep] with how slow they were asking the questions and it was getting to much for him,” they said.

At the end of tonight’s show, Ant and Dec went into camp to reveal who’d be taking part in the Drown in the Dumps trial tomorrow night. And, sadly for Dean, viewers stayed true to their word and voted him in.

However, he won’t be facing it alone, as GK Barry will also take part in the Bushtucker Trial with him.

Read more: Tulisa’s controversial tattoo explained – what it says and why it sparked Ofcom complaints

So who do you want to win I’m A Celebrity this year? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.