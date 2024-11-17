I’m A Celebrity started on ITV1 tonight (November 17) and Danny Jones has already stolen the hearts of viewers, with countless fans tipping him for King of the Jungle.

McFly star Danny was among the first batch of five celebs to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle. After getting to the swanky villa, the stars were tasked with their first drinking trial – which Danny smashed.

Some took that as a sign he’ll win, declaring “just give him the crown now”. Others pointed out that he came first in the show credits – a coincidence perhaps, but Danny fans took that as another indication he’ll be King of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity: Fans back Danny Jones to win

Taking to Twitter, fans declared their love for Danny, while doubtless running to the nearest bookies.

“You might as well just give Danny the crown now,” said one fan. “Danny 100% gonna win this and I don’t mind it at all – love me a bit of eye candy!” said another.

“Early prediction Danny to win,” another agreed. “Danny first on the credits first in the race THE WINNER ALREADY EVERYBODY,” said another.

“Danny Jones = King of the Jungle,” said another, throwing out their prediction early. Another commented: “Danny already smashing that first drinking challenge! King Danny to the end.”

One was a little more cynical, though. They posted: “Just make Danny King automatically and save us the next three weeks!”

Danny teams up with Barry

Because Danny was the first to finish his drink, he was the first to skydive out of his helicopter.

And, after landing on the beach, he decided to team up with boxer Barry McGuigan for the next part of the task.

Grabbing the star, Danny told Barry “quick, it’s a race”, and off they ran to a waiting 4×4.

But will they become camp leaders? You’ll have to carry on watching to see!

