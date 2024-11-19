The wife of Danny Jones has shared a heartwarming video of their son watching the McFly star on I’m A Celebrity – and he only had one question.

Sunday (November 17) marked the beginning of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! And as it has quickly been hailed as the ‘best season in years,’ it’s all down to the personalities in camp.

In his opening video, Danny made it clear his reasoning for going in to the jungle was to prove to his six-year-old son that he could do anything he wanted.

Danny and his wife, Georgia, had their son, Cooper, back in 2018. Cooper got to stay up late and watch his dad take part in the first trial of the series during the launch show.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Georgia and Cooper were sitting on their sofa watching the show.

Danny Jones looked concerned before taking on the first trial (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones wife and son

While they were evidently enjoying the whole thing, once the trial began, Cooper began to worry about his dad.

Cooper looked at his mum and asked: “Is my daddy going to be okay?”

Georgia quickly realised their son was concerned, and made sure he knew that his dad was “always going to be okay”.

The family then went on to continue enjoying Danny’s time on the show. But fans found Cooper’s question quite emotional.

Danny’s sister commented: “Awww. My heart just imploded at him asking ‘is my daddy going to be okay?'”

Is my daddy going to be okay?

A fan wrote: “Cooper is such a kind soul.”

“An amazing response from you Georgia. I got tears in my eyes watching this clip,” a third penned.

Danny Jones during the first I’m A Celeb trial (Credit: ITV)

Danny’s wife uploaded the video after the McFly star already became a firm favourite with viewers. In just one episode it’s possible that Danny delivered the most iconic moment of the series.

From the second he was announced in the line-up, McFly fans knew he was going to bring the entertainment. And from the second he entered, he wanted everyone to know he was doing it for his son.

Danny isn’t the first member of McFly to head down under, as back in 2011, Dougie Poynter became King of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 19) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

