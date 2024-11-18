We’re just one I’m A Celebrity 2024 episode in and the public are already hooked it seems! But some have spotted a big change to the jungle attires this year…

The new series of I’m A Celebrity kicked off last night. The episode saw huge names such as McFly’s Danny Jones, WAG Coleen Rooney and Strictly‘s Oti Mabuse head off into the jungle.

While fans very quickly realised it had the potential of being one of the most successful seasons, there was one thing they didn’t all appreciate.

Ant and Dec on the iconic I’m A Celebrity bridge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024

As usual the celebs changed into their jungle gear, which typically has their first name and number to vote. But this year had one huge difference; no phone numbers on the back.

Each year the numbers would be used for fans to vote for that celebrity to take part in the BushTucker trials, and to keep their favourite in camp. However, this year the show’s shake-up has viewers wondering if all votes will be online only.

One fan announced his annoyance at the change on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Don’t like how they no longer stick phone numbers on the back of their shirts on I’m A Celeb. Some things should never change, even with technological advances.”

Last year’s celebs had their voting numbers on their backs (Credit: ITV)

Long-time fans I’m A Celeb will know Dec Donnelly has had an iconic catchphrase where he shouts “short number” every time they announce voting has opened.

With this new change, it looks like viewers could be saying goodbye to a very huge tradition of the show.

Another fan expressed their thoughts: “SURELY we are not about to lose I’m A Celeb’s biggest catchphrase which is ‘SHORT NUMBER’.”

Another viewer couldn’t quite believe the change: “All of the t-shirts having full government names on the back rather than their first names and a phone number is sending me.”

Someone else wrote: “Where’s their number gone on their shirts?”

I’m A Celeb vote shake-up sees no phone numbers on back of jungle gear (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity voting

When the voting opened on last night’s show, Ant and Dec announced viewers could vote by the app. With no mention of phone numbers, it seems it really is the end of an era for the show.

The show has been running for more than 20 years, so it makes sense that they want to find new ways to keep it entertaining for their usual viewers.

The stars didn’t have numbers on their backs this series (Credit: ITV)

This wasn’t the only change, as they also ditched their usual high-rise challenge for a race to become the first leaders of the camp. Taking the winning title was Tulisa and Coronation Street‘s Alan Halsall.

With the positive buzz on social media, it seems these changes may have really helped keep the show alive. And it looks set to be a very entertaining three weeks.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

