I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough appears to have earned the wrath of ITV bosses – he allegedly snuck a banned item into the jungle. Naughty!

The ITV show follows strict rules about not bringing a list of things into the camp. These apparently include beauty products, food items, and “luxury items”. Guess what the radio DJ was caught with?

Last night (November 20), Dean admitted to breaking the rule by smuggling contraband into the camp. So, hosts Ant and Dec were prompted to issue a warning which could affect all campmates.

I’m A Celebrity: Dean McCullough has tea bags

It seems, Dean didn’t realise he was surrounded by cameras on I’m A Celebrity when he told Jane Moore about his contraband.

The duo was brushing their teeth before bedtime when the radio DJ casually asked his fellow campmate if she’d like some tea.

A surprised Jane asked: “How did you manage that?”. To this, Dean replied: “So if I pour you a cup of tea just, would you prefer it tonight or tomorrow? Would you prefer it in the morning?”

The Loose Women star couldn’t say no to the tempting offer, so she told Dean: “Tomorrow morning, I’d die. I won’t say anything.”

They hugged each other and called it a day, without realising the repercussions of Dean’s actions.

At the end of the show, Dec warned: “Watch this space.”

And and Dec issue a warning

In past instances like this, the campmates have had their stars taken away for breaking the rule. But during Wednesday’s trial, Dean and GK Barry didn’t actually get any…

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the radio DJ quit a Bushtucker trial with just two stars. Dean was comforted by Ant and Dec as he broke down after the challenge because of his fear of confined spaces.

I have to say we’re keeping an eye on teagate.

The hosts also addressed Dean’s contraband on spin-off show Unpacked last night (November 20). Dec said: “I have to say we’re keeping an eye on teagate.”

“I don’t know if we’ve seen the bag, something has happened this morning,” he added. The host said they are looking into the matter.

They also noted that usually, they would take away campmates’ food as a punishment. But, they said “they didn’t win any food”.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are furious

Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity viewers have expressed their disappointment with Dean for breaking the camp’s most important rule.

One fan wrote: “I’ll laugh if Dean by some miracle somehow gets 1-4 stars tomorrow and when the dinner is being lowered and they’re all starving, there will be nothing in the bag just a letter saying no dinner for the camp because of Dean smuggling the tea bags.”

Another viewer who thinks Dean is trying to draw attention with contraband, said: “Dean keeps yapping about his smuggled-in tea bags as a publicity stunt. He’s a Big Brother stan. He knows all about what’s banned and what can be heard in these shows he just wants some drama!”

“I like Dean… but he’s not been subtle about these tea bags at all which makes it look like he’s saying it on purpose to get a bit of airtime for breaking the rules,” said another echoing the previous comment.

Someone else said about Dean in the jungle: “Dean, why are you literally giving away again that you have contraband.”

Another agreed, writing: “Why are we letting Dean away with contraband??? You wouldn’t have got that a few years ago.”

