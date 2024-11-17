I’m A Celebrity 2024 will see Northern Irish presenter Dean McCullough tackling creepy crawlies in the Australian jungle.

But who is Dean? What is he famous for? Is he married? And what’s his net worth? Keep reading to find out…

Dean has admitted he’s scared of everything the jungle will throw at him (Credit: ITV)

What I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough is famous for

I’m A Celebrity star Dean is best known for being a radio presenter at BBC Radio 1, where he has been working since 2021.

The star began his radio career volunteering at Wandsworth Radio in Battersea, London. In 2018, he moved to Gaydio, a radio station for the LGBTQ+ community in the UK. It was Britain’s first LGBTQ+ FM radio service when it first launched back in 2010.

In December 2020, Dean filled in for Clara Amfo for two days at BBC Radio 1. Following this stint, he returned to the station for five weeks in March 2021, where he covered the early breakfast show.

In September 2021, he began hosting the 10.30-13.00 slot from Fridays to Sundays, replacing Jordan North (a fellow I’m A Celebrity star).

Dean started out in radio by volunteering (Credit: ITV)

Does Dean still work at BBC Radio 1?

Yes, he does! In July 2022, it was announced that he and Vic Hope would be the new hosts of Radio 1’s afternoon show, broadcast between 1pm and 3.30pm.

They replaced Scott Mills and Chris Stark, who moved to present shows at BBC Radio 2 and Capital FM.

However, it’s not just radio work that Dean has done. In 2015, he appeared on Young, Free & Single: Live, which was hosted by Steve Jones and was broadcast on E4.

The series followed six housemates who went on a series of dates, before watching themselves back on live TV. Twitter would then decide whether the cast should go on another date. Things didn’t go too well for Dean, who had a couple of disastrous dates on the show.

“I am having the time of my life, however, I didn’t expect to get so emotionally involved in Young Free & Single. It’s taught me so much about myself,” he told Attitude magazine at the time.

“My mummy says it’s just a TV show and she’s right but this is real emotion and feeling – you can’t switch it off when the show finishes on a Monday night.”

Dean is openly gay (Credit: YouTube)

Dean McCullough’s age, height and if he’s married

DJ Dean was born on July 9, 1992, making him 32 years old.

He was born in Newtownabbey, County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

According to our research, Dean, who is openly gay, is currently single. He has never married and does not have any children.

The 32-year-old DJ stands at 1.78m, which makes him approximately 5ft 10in.

Dean McCullough was bullied because he’s gay

Dean has previously revealed that he realised that he was gay when he was “about 10” years old. During an interview with The Belfast Telegraph back in 2021, Dean confessed that he was bullied over his sexuality.

He explained that he “got beaten up about 10 times [in school]. I don’t want people to think I’m a victim. I love being gay, but it was a hard time,” he said.

He then said as a teen, he hated the person in the mirror, explaining he “pushed it all down. I didn’t like the way I talked or walked. I was really conscious of how I was different in every single way from the boys around me,” he then continued.

Battle with alcohol

The star also revealed that his drinking became an issue during lockdown, while he was working for Radio 1.

“I would start drinking at home on the Friday lunchtime and not stop. [I was] just being a bit lost and scared and fragile. It was a horrendous time for everyone and I really went into it and started drinking bottles and bottles of wine. Me and my friend would drink a whole litre-bottle of vodka. I was thinking, this is not me. This is not why I’m supposed to be here,” he said.

He confessed that his drinking was making him spiral into a “really dark place”.

Now, in 2024, three years on from the interview, Dean is four years sober.

He’s terrified of ‘everything’

Now, Dean is heading into the jungle, but he’s already confessed that he’s “terrified of everything”.

“I am terrified of everything – snakes, green flies, being suspended off a cliff – it’s all torturous. Don’t tell Ant and Dec but I don’t like being confined in tight spaces either!” he told ITV in a promo interview recently.

It’s time to start a new chapter and learn a bit more about who I am.

Going into more detail, he said: “I am terrified of everything and the more I think about being put in the ground with 50 snakes or getting those green fly things that bite poured over me – well there’s just no point thinking about it, as otherwise I won’t get on the plane!”

He then continued, saying: “I made the mistake of watching episode one from last year and I nearly passed out watching it. I had to turn it off. And I hate cockroaches. There was a cockroach in a hostel I stayed in once and I checked out during the middle of the night, as the thought of it – urgh, even talking about it now gives me the chills,” he then said.

He’ll ‘give everything a go’

However, despite his fears, Dean McCullough has said that he will “give everything a go” if he is voted for the Bushtucker Trials on I’m A Celebrity.

“I want to try and get some stars for everyone. I have travelled the world, I have backpacked, taught in orphanages and I have gone through the mill several times. But I am 32 now and it’s time to start a new chapter and learn a bit more about who I am. A three-week therapy session is the perfect way to describe this!” he said.

Dean also added that he’s a “massive” fan of the show.

“I do hope to bring lots of good vibes to the camp. Every camp needs someone to bring everyone together when the mood is low and I want to be the person who makes sure everyone is ok or the person who makes up a dance routine in camp. Will I encourage everyone to sing in the camp? Absolutely!” he then said.

When asked what he’d do if he won, he said: “I can’t think that far ahead. I am here for a good time – not a long time. But I am from Northern Ireland and I am doing this for my country. Now as it approaches, I’m really scared but I am really determined to give everything a go,” he said.

What is Dean’s net worth?

According to our research, Dean has a net worth of £779k.

I’m A Celebrity kicks off on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

