I’m A Celebrity last night (Friday, November 22) saw viewers turn on Coleen Rooney, but not for the reason you may think.

The WAG was on top form as she figured out the truth behind Maura Higgins and Richard Coles‘ living conditions.

Coleen was on the case last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity last night: Wagatha Christie strikes again

During last night’s I’m A Celeb, Maura and Richard, who have been living in “luxury” lied to their new campmates, telling them that they had been living in squalor.

Maura told GK Barry that she and Richard had been sleeping on the floor.

However, this couldn’t be less true. The Love Island star and the Reverand actually have nice beds and plenty of food in the fridge.

But, Maura and Richard weren’t lying for the sake of it. If they convinced their fellow campmates that they weren’t living well in the camp, then everyone would win a luxury buffet.

However, Coleen put the buffet dreams at risk after seemingly exposing Maura and Richard. The star didn’t seem convinced about their living conditions.

“I got this look and it was like they’re not telling us the truth. I think there’s something not right,” she said.

Coleen has it all figured out (Credit: ITV)

Coleen exposes Maura and Richard

However, some fans weren’t impressed with Coleen’s sleuthing skills. Many argued that she needs to stop for the sake of the other campmates.

“I THOUGHT DEAN WOULD RUIN THE BUFFET NOT COLEEN!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Coleen has ruined it couldn’t she figure out that they’re doing a secret mission to win something for everyone,” another grumbled.

“Coleen keep your investigation to yourself, you’re going to ruin EVERYTHING,” a third wrote.

“I think they’ve figured out too much the producers won’t allow the buffet prize now,” another fan said.

Dean isn’t doing trials now (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity bosses accused of ‘fixing’ the show

In other I’m A Celeb news, bosses have been accused of fixing the show so Dean McCullough can avoid trials.

Maura and Richard chose Dean to move in with them and live in the Junkyard, meaning he now can’t do any trials now.

However, some fans are convinced that this was a ploy by the producers to ensure the DJ can’t do any more trials. He’s done four already.

That was fixed for Dean to go to the Junkyard…Dean didn’t do [bleep] all Danny should’ve went… but I think it was fixed so Dean doesn’t get picked for the trial tomorrow,” one fan tweeted.

“Dean going to the Junkyard screams fixed,” another said.

“Really angry about Dean blatantly being given the easy life because he’s no good at Challenges, the public was choosing him for it #fixed” a third wrote.

“Fixed. Dean going to the other camp just so the public don’t vote for him again and fail,” another said.

