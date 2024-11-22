This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity has campmates sending secret signs and signals to their friends and family left, right and centre.

But what are they? And what do some of them mean?

Danny signals to his son Cooper (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity secret signals to home

At the end of each episode, hosts Ant and Dec enter camp and tell the celebrities who the public have voted to participate in a Bushtucker trial next.

Upon saying each celebrity’s name, it appears a handful have a few signals to home when they’re live in Australia.

When McFly star Danny Jones‘ name is mentioned, the hitmaker points his finger at Ant and Dec. During an appearance on Lorraine, his wife, Georgia Horsley, revealed Danny is secretly signalling to his six-year-old son Cooper at home in the UK.

“Cooper has got a little signal that he watches out for, Danny has done it!” she told viewers.

As for Cooper watching his dad every night, Georgia admitted he is “loving it,” adding: “I still don’t think he fully understands the grandeur of it.

“He did say to me this morning, ‘Mummy, Daddy is going to be so famous after this show.’ I went, he’s kind of a little bit famous already!”

Alan Halsall’s love heart signal (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Alan Halsall, who shares a daughter, Sienna, with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, signals a love heart every time Ant and Dec address whether he will be taking part in a trial. It is suspected that Alan sending love to his child from the jungle.

Loose Women panelist Jane Moore also is assumed to be sending signals to her two daughters at home. However, in a more subtle way. As Jane awaits to hear if she’ll be doing a trial, the columnist at The Sun newspaper brushes her arm not once, but twice.

GK Barry’s signal to girlfriend

Social media star GK Barry also has been sending a message to home on the show. However, instead of a signal, she wears a piece of jewellery to remind her girlfriend, England footballer Ella Rutherford, that she is always thinking of her.

Throughout GK’s time in the jungle, including trials, the star has wore a gold necklace that features the word Eyelashes.

GK wears a necklace saying ‘Eyelashes’ (Credit: ITV)

For those wondering, that is the codename GK uses to refer to her partner during the early days of their relationship.

“Big news everyone. Big news. No one’s died, but I am in love. I’m off the market,” she previously told fans.

“I’m not gonna say who it is but I’m gonna give her a nickname called Eyelashes. So whenever I talk about Eyelashes, I’m talking about the love of my life.”

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.

