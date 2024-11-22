Hosts of I’m A Celebrity Ant and Dec are being called out for the “tension” against campmate Dean McCullough.

Out of all the campmates, Dean has interacted with Ant and Dec the most due to being voted to participate in the trials the most. However, he hasn’t always found himself successful. On top of that, it seems he hasn’t been bonding with the duo.

Hosts Ant and Dec are said to have ‘tension’ with Dean (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec ‘losing patience’ with Dean

According to body language expert Judi James, who spoke exclusively to Paddy Power Games, Ant and Dec are “losing their patience” with Dean.

“While their sympathy over his early distress in Bushtucker trials looked genuine, his trait of flipping from total devastation rituals to show-boating behaviours that include throwing banter at Ant and Dec is looking counter-intuitive,” she said.

“When Dean said he was only ‘aiming for one’ star when the camp are starving, Ant sucked his lips inward in an expression of disapproval while even Dec’s smile froze and then dropped. Dec was literally pinching his lips together with his fingers in a gesture that suggested he was trying to keep quiet about his feelings,” Judi continued.

“Ant told Dean off in a body language outburst after he bottled the trial over some fish guts. His brows were raised as he waggled a bent finger of authority at Dean. Hunger will make many of the camp irritated at Dean’s displays of celebration, but Barry and Ant are looking like the first to crack.”

‘Ant and Dec are so done with Dean’

Viewers too have also been able to notice Ant and Dec’s emotions towards Dean.

“Dec holding Ant back from Dean,” one user wrote, attaching a Friends GIF of an angry Rachel being held back from Ross.

“Dec and Ant are so done with Dean,” another person shared.

“Ant and Dec can’t stand Dean, I’m dying,” a third remarked.

“Even Ant and Dec have had enough of Dean’s [bleep],” a fourth commented.

“Ant and Dec hate Dean,” a fifth stated.

“Ant and Dec genuinely seem so done with Dean at this point,” a sixth user shared.

Dean got four stars during last night’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant admits ‘unprofessional’ behaviour

Following Dean’s trial last night (November 21), where he got four stars, Ant McPartlin admitted he got “annoyed” during I’m A Celebrity’s companion show Unpacked.

“My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I’m not happy about it,” he said.

“You get to the point where you’re like ‘What are you doing?'” Ant continued.

Unfortunately for Dean, his days from taking part in trials are far from over. Tonight, will participate in another Bushtucker trial tonight alongside McFly star Danny Jones.

During Wednesday’s trial with GK Barry, the pair returned to camp with zero stars.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers shocked as Melvin Odoom ‘contraband’ revealed by Tulisa: ‘The real villain’

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you enjoying this year’s I’m A Celebrity? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.