Viewers of I’m A Celebrity were left shocked last night (November 21) after Tulisa Contostavlos revealed that Melvin Odoom had snuck in seasoning into the camp.

During Thursday evening’s episode, the celebrities enjoyed a cup of tea from the teabags Dean McCullough sneakily hid. However, that wasn’t the only surprise of the night.

Melvin passing his trial came at a cost (Credit: ITV)

Melvin Odoom I’m A Celebrity trial

For a challenge to win the camp 10 cupcakes, Melvin had to take part in Waste Facility with new campmates Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles. Little did he know, however, they were safe from all the mess and enjoying tasty food.

While sitting on the top level of a jail-style set, pretending to be covered in offal, Maura and Richard were passing down all the icky food while they remained spotless. In order to take the cupcakes back to camp, Melvin had to catch the offal and make sure it filled the bucket up to a certain line.

Succeeding in his challenge, Melvin managed to hit the target. That said, when it came to taking the cupcakes back to camp, half had been confiscated after Dean’s contraband.

As a result, Dean handed in the two extra teabags he had been saving for another time. But, that wasn’t the only secret in the camp. Tulisa soon dropped another bombshell and joined him to hand in seasoning that Melvin gave her a few days prior.

Not only was the camp shocked by the revelation, but also viewers at home.

Tulisa revealed that Melvin sneakily gave her seasoning (Credit: ITV)

The nation went from ‘feeling sorry’ for Melvin to branding him ‘the real villain’

“Tulisa pretty much handed Melvin to the Feds,” one user joked.

“TULISA WITH THE SEASONING AND IT BEING MELVIN THAT GAVE IT TO HER OH MY GOD,” another person shared.

“Not Melvin passing seasoning to Tulisa!!!” a third remarked.

“Tulisa and Melvin know how to hide contraband,” a fourth wrote.

“The nation feeling sorry for Melvin enduring the fish guts for 10 cupcakes and getting only 5, to find out that he is the real villain,” a fifth shared.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin admits being ‘unprofessional’ amid ‘annoyance’ over Dean McCullough

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.