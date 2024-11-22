Host of I’m A Celebrity Ant McPartlin admitted he was “unprofessional” after getting annoyed at Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough during his trial.

During Thursday (November 21) night’s show, Dean participated in the Lethal Labs task after he was voted to take part by the public. The trial needed him to use his mouth to secure the stars for camp while his head became encased in tanks filled with everything from cockroaches, snakes, and fish guts.

I’m A Celebrity Ant McPartlin confronted Dean McCullough

A day prior, Dean participated in a jungle challenge with social media star GK Barry and returned to camp with zero stars. While meeting hosts Ant and Dec for last night’s challenge, Ant confronted Dean about going back empty handed.

“What happened yesterday? No stars,” he said. “What happened the day before? You said, ‘I’m A celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.'”

While Dean said he hoped to “change the narrative,” Ant firmly replied: “You can only change the narrative by sticking with it and getting on with it.”

“I’m good cop,” Ant’s co-host Declan Donnelly said. In agreement, Ant stated: “He’s very carrot, I’m very stick.”

During the challenge, Dean did much better than the previous, securing four out of 10 stars. However, when his tank filled with smelly fish guts, the DJ couldn’t proceed any further, shouting: “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!”

Previously expressing that he didn’t want to know what the tanks ccontained, Dean later admitted he would have continued if he knew it was fish guts.

Ant admits ‘unprofessional’ behaviour

During I’m A Celebrity’s companion show Unpacked with last year’s winner Sam Thompson on Thursday night, Ant admitted he became annoyed.

“My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I’m not happy about it,” he said.

“You get to the point where you’re like ‘What are you doing?'” Ant continued.

Unfortunately for Dean, he will participate in another Bushtucker trial tonight (November 22). However, he won’t face it alone. He will take part alongside McFly star Danny Jones.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.

