I'm a Celebrity turned tense as Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall clashed in awkward scenes.

The ITV show was back for another episode on Saturday (November 23) with Ant and Dec back at the helm. However, Dean – who has ruffled feathers already – ended up clashing with a fellow campmate.

And it’s fair to say viewers watching at home were not too impressed…

I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough and campmate clash

During the episode, Jane Moore and Dean McCullough were tasked with fetching wood. While Jane was ready to do her duties, Dean was tucked up safely in bed having a nap, which didn’t impress the other campers much.

Oti Mabuse called out the 32-year-olds extensive napping: “Wake him up, he’s had a nights rest in a very luxurious bed. He’ll be fine.”

Corrie star Alan later approached Dean’s bed ever so gently and said: “Dean. Hi mate, it’s only Al. Can you hear me? Hello Dean. Dean-o. Sorry mate, listen Jane’s gone down to collect wood and somebody has to go with her, but there’s only you who’s allowed to carry it back up.”

The Corrie star apparently should have left it there as it his next phrase really irked Dean. Alan said: “Don’t fancy it? No?”

After what appeared to viewers as a gentle wake-up call, Alan decided he would follow Jane who had already made her way half way down the path.

I’m A Celebrity star Dean challenges Alan

DJ Dean then opened his eyes and went after Alan.

If you’re going to wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright?

“Go back mate,” Dean told Alan before he rather furiously said: “Listen to me. Listen to me. If you’re going to wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright? It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright?”

So you’re not saying to me ‘you don’t fancy it’ and then just turn around and walk away.

Dean did not let Alan get a word in edgeways, as he Alan tried to apologise to the star for his misunderstood “joke”.

“Of course I fancy it,” Dean continued, before he said: “I want to help Jane, I went straight and helped her.”

Fans call out Dean for argument with Alan

Fans are firmly on Halsall’s side as they take to X to give him a shout out and Dean a telling off.

That was really aggressive from dean my god

“I don’t know why Dean is so annoyed, that was fully unnecessary, he was being woken up so calmly,” shared on X user.

Another commented on how in trying to cover up his lazy ways, he made himself look worse: “Dean is being so rude…. He didn’t wanna look bad by not helping but looked worse by acting like that.”

Dean is insufferable! When can we vote him off???

Another fan thought Alan should have been harsher with his response: “Alan handled that so much better than me. I’d be like no u listen to me u lazy [expletive].”

“That was really aggressive from dean my god,” shared an X user, while fans are ready to see Dean go: “Dean is insufferable! When can we vote him off???”

