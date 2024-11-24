Wayne Rooney has opened up about wife Coleen’s stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Model Coleen is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series. Along with Tulisa, Danny Jones, Alan Halsall and GK Barry, Coleen will be roughing it up in the Aussie jungle for the next few weeks.

And now, Coleen’s husband, Wayne, has shared his thoughts on how his wife is doing on the show.

Coleen has come a firm favourite on the show (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney speaks about Coleen on I’m A Celebrity

On Friday (November 24), Wayne – who has been with Coleen since they were teenagers – appeared on the spin-off show I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked.

Talking to host Joel Dommett, Wayne revealed: “It’s strange to be honest seeing her out there in the jungle.”

He then shared that his wife Coleen – who he shares four sons with; Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight and Cass, six – is “doing a great job”, noting how she is “doing us all proud”.

It’s the longest I’ve been without speaking to her since we were kids

The footballer added: “She is a warm and caring person. It’s great to see her bridging the gap between the older and younger ones and settling in.”

Wayne spoke about Coleen (Credit: ITV)

Wayne ‘missing’ Coleen

When asked by Joel if he’s missing Coleen, Wayne replied: “Yeah of course. It’s the longest I’ve been without speaking to her since we were kids.”

He also shared how his family is helping look after their children at their home in Cheshire, while Wayne works away in Plymouth.

“Coleen’s parents are helping out massively. I’m over in Plymouth with work, so we’ve got a good team looking after the kids, but yeah, we’re missing her,” he said.

Wayne teases I’m A Celebrity appearance

And fans hoping to see Wayne himself join the ITV show might just be in luck. The footy legend confessed that he wouldn’t mind signing up in the future,

“We watch it most years when we can. The celebrity version is the one we always said we’d do,” he said.

Wayne added: “Maybe I’d try it one day if I’m not working, but it’s not possible right now.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs Monday to Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.

