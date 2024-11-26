We’ve reached the mid-way point of I’m A Celebrity and eliminations are about to start – but who will be waiting at the end of the bridge for this year’s contestants?

It’s believed later this week celebrities will start leaving the jungle. So it’s time for their friends and family to start flying to Australia to meet them.

Let’s take a look at who will be there for the I’m A Celebrity eliminations.

I’m A Celebrity eliminations are rumoured to begin later this week (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity eliminations set to begin: Oti Mabuse’s family fly out

The former Strictly professional is expected to have a number of family members down under to greet her, according to The Mirror. Her husband, Marius Iepure and their one-year-old daughter have already touched down in Australia.

Alongside them, Oti’s mum, Dudu, has also landed in Australia. She was evidently happy as she pushed her granddaughter’s pram through the airport.

Coleen Rooney

While many people would love to see football legend Wayne Rooney meet his wife at the end of the bridge, it has been confirmed he will not be there.

However, Coleen will still have loving family members there, as her two youngest sons, Kit and Cass, have flown out with her parents to support her.

According to the Daily Mail, her parents even confirmed they believe she “has a chance” of winning the whole show.

Danny Jones: Mum Kathy arrives in Oz

The Mcfly star’s mum, Kathy, has also touched down in Australia, ready to greet her son on the bridge.

From night one viewers wanted Danny to take the crown, and his mum is just the same. When she landed she told MailOnline: “Danny’s doing amazing. I loved the snake down his trousers.”

While it’s unknown if his wife, Georgia, and his seven-year-old son Cooper will join Kathy at any point, Georgia has been keeping her followers updated on Instagram as the pair were in the process of moving house before Danny went to the jungle. Something which she is now doing alone.

N-Dubz star Tulisa’s bestie has landed Down Under (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa Contostavlos

Tulisa’s best friend, Michelle McKenna, and Michelle’s partner, Daniel Johnson, have landed in Brisbane airport – ahead of the I’m A Celebrity eliminations.

They were spotted at the airport alongside other friends and family members.

Jane Moore

The Loose Women star is favourite to be first out of the jungle. But at least she will have her daughters Ellie and Grace waiting for her. The sisters flew out to Brisbane airport at the same time as Tulisa’s friends.

Jane has recently been involved in conflict in the camp, as she didn’t like the chores Barry and Danny set for her.

Alan Halsall’s love heart signal to daughter Sienna – but she won’t be there to greet him (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall

The Coronation Street star’s brother, Stephen, has also landed in Australia.

While at the airport, he addressed the romance rumours between Alan and Tulisa to MailOnline.

He admitted that while he doesn’t know if his brother is looking for a relationship, the N-Dubz star “seems like a nice girl”.

I’m A Celebrity family and friends begin to arrive in Australia (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins

The Love Island star’s family or friends haven’t arrived yet. But it’s believed her mum – and not Pete Wicks – will be there at the end of the bridge.

Maura has always been open about how close she is to her mum. And just the same, her mum admitted on social media to being “excited and nervous” about her daughter taking on the jungle.

However, if for any reason it’s not her mum, many speculate it could be her best friend or manager, who are looking after her social media accounts.

Barry McGuigan

Again, Barry’s family are yet to arrive. But it’s heavily speculated that his wife of over 40 years, Sandra McGuigan, will be making the trip to Australia.

She may be accompanied by their son Shane, who previously dated Barry’s campmate Maura.

Shane spoke out about how proud he was of his dad, after Barry opened up on the death of his daughter.

Richard Coles

Not much has been speculated about who will be flying to Australia for Rev Richard.

However, as he recently opened up about finding love again, it could be his new partner.

Dean McCullough

Dean’s mum has spoken out over the last week about how she thinks her son has what it takes to win the series.

Viewers have started to get annoyed as the radio star seems to be doing all the trials. But tonight that changes, as Maura and Jane were voted for by the public.

While Dean’s family are yet to touchdown in Australia, it’s speculated it will be his mum.

Melvin Odoom

Melvin’s family haven’t been spotted Down Under, but it’s safe to assume his talented sister will be taking the trip to meet him.

Yonah Odoom has featured in both Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. She has been very vocal about how proud she is of her brother for going on the show.

GK Barry

While GK’s family or friends haven’t arrived in Australia yet, it’s only a matter of time before they do.

Since the beginning of the show the social media star’s mum has publicly supported her, so it’s speculated that she is going to be heading to the bridge.

However, GK’s girlfriend, Ella Rutherford, has also posted several supportive messages. So, depending on her football schedule, she may join GK’s mum.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV1 every night at 9pm.

