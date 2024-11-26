I’m A Celebrity viewers are thrilled to see Jane Moore and Maura Higgins team up for the next Bushtucker trial.

The trial will see the Love Island star and Loose Women panellist help each other navigate tunnels filled with creepy crawlies.

The much-awaited duo in the next challenge is everything I’m A Celebrity viewers are discussing ahead of tonight’s (November 26) episode.

Jane Moore and Maura Higgins in next I’m A Celebrity trial

At the end of Monday’s episode, Ant and Dec teased Tuesday night’s Bushtucker trial. However, it wasn’t revealed on the main show which two celebs would be doing the trial.

Meanwhile, on spin-off programme Unpacked which aired after, co-host Sam Thompson shared details about the Fright at the End of the Tunnel trial.

The chosen campmates have two extreme challenges to navigate – one through complex pipelines and the other, underwater.

Maura and Jane will have to complete word code challenges to crack open various locks to collect stars for the camp.

According to Sam, occupying the pipelines will be 20,000 cockroaches, 50 spiders, 25 toads, 10 lizards, four kilos of giant mealworms, two large pythons, and rats.

Whereas, the water challenge will include 200 yabbies, 50 eels, 20 mud crabs, 10 snakes, six water dragons, five small crocodiles, and 25 toads.

Eugh!

It was then revealed that Jane and Maura would be doing the trial.

I’m A Celebrity viewers in anticipation

I’m A Celebrity viewers quickly flooded the comments under the announcement regarding tonight’s trial. “Your votes mean Jane and Maura will need to brave their way through ‘Fright at the End of the Tunnel’ tomorrow night!” the show said.

Viewers had become tired of seeing the same faces appear repeatedly in the majority of trials. Dean McCullough has faced six trials so far.

Fans declared “finally” as soon as Maura and Jane were announced for the trial.

One commented: “Yes yes yes, no Dean! Finally getting to see others doing trial.”

Another said: “Finally no Dean! Been waiting for this moment!”

Yes yes yes, no Dean! Finally getting to see others doing trial.

“About bloody time! Nice to see someone else doing trials… good luck to these two. They’ll be amazing, I’m sure,” wrote a third viewer.

A fourth one said: “Thank you British public finally different people are doing a trial.”

Maura recently entered camp as a newbie alongside Richard Coles.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

