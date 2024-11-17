Jane Moore is one of the many famous faces appearing on ITV’s prime-time reality show I’m A Celebrity this year.

Since starting her career as a journalist, Jane Moore often appears on television with her fiery opinions. And now it’s her chance to spice up the jungle Down Under.

But who was Jane married to for 20 years and why did they divorce? What housing issues is she currently experiencing? And what does she think about reports of her on-air feuds? Keep reading to find out…

Jane Moore will be fighting to be Queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

From journalism to the jungle

The television personality is currently 62 years old and was born on May 17, 1962 in Oxford.

She is widely known as a columnist for The Sun newspaper and for her role as a panellist and anchor on Loose Women.

Her stint on the ITV lunchtime chat show began in 1999 and continued until 2002. It was a decade before she returned as a regular panellist, though, a role she’s remained in from 2013.

In terms of the biggest misconception Jane would like to dispel in the jungle, she explained that journalists as a whole can sometimes be misunderstood. Therefore, she hopes to “have a good conversation” about that, perhaps changing the perception and proving people wrong about the press.

Jane Moore’s divorce from Gary Farrow

From 2002 until 2022, I’m A Celebrity star Jane Moore was married to PR guru Gary Farrow.

On December 7, 2022, while on-air, Jane revealed that she had broken up with her husband after more than 20 years of marriage. Jane has two daughters, Ellie and, Grace from a previous relationship. She is also stepmother to her ex-husband’s daughter called Lauren. The family lived in Richmond, London, with their Tibetan terrier dog named Jasper.

It was reportedly an amicable split and Jane said she hoped they could remain friendly for the sake of their children. She told the panel: “I would hope he would say I’m his best friend. And I’m keen we don’t lose that element.”

It’s enabled us to sort of process it, first of all, and to sort of segue nicely into a really good friendship.

Jane revealed that she and her husband had actually decided to separate a while before the announcement. However, their split suffered a delay after he broke his leg in a fall. As a result, Jane spent months acting as a carer to him.

‘I didn’t push him’

“We’ve been processing it for about a year. So we’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year. Because I have been caring for him, in that sense of the word, it’s enabled us to sort of process it, first of all, and to sort of segue nicely into a really good friendship,” she said.

She even joked: “I didn’t push him,” when opening up about his accident.

At the time, Jane explained that they had planned to continue living together over Christmas before selling the property and buying homes near one another in 2023.

Jane is single following her marriage split (Credit: Splash News)

‘Hefty legal bill’

However, Jane’s had little success with the house move after it was recently announced that a potential sale had fallen through. Not only that, but Jane has revealed that she was saddled with a substantial legal bill after the buyer backed out at the last minute.

Despite her agreeing to wait for them to secure another buyer, they are said to have found the situation too overwhelming and chose to remain in their home. This resulted in Jane re-listing her property and facing “a hefty legal bill”.

“It was under offer earlier this year and the survey was fine, but then the house sale of the people buying it fell through and the chain collapsed,” Jane explained in September 2024.

Speaking to Platinum Magazine, she added: “Worse, as the sale fell through on the week of exchange, I had already started to clear out all the cupboards and the house looked an absolute tip. It was another fortnight before I could re-list it.”

Bushtucker Trials await for Jane on I’m A Celebrity 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women arguments get heated with Jane Moore

As anyone who watches Loose Women will know, the panellists share details of their lives and talk about a variety of topics from friendships to relationships, parenting to politics, mental health and much more.

The chat show also hosts exclusive interviews with showbiz stars, and even features heated debates between the opinionated presenters. Known for her strong opinions, Jane has been involved in several rows on the ITV daytime show.

In 2020, Kaye Adams and Jane had a heated debate about celebrities’ honesty. In another episode, Jane made it clear that she doesn’t agree with serving politicians doing reality TV, which sparked opposing opinions being voiced. She’s also clashed with Denise Welch in a discussion about Prince Harry.

Nadia Sawalha also got into a disagreement with Jane when speaking about the topic of hitting children as punishment.

However, when previously asked if she has a feud with Nadia, Jane dismissed the reports and explained to The Mirror: “I have an issue when people say: ‘Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha cat fight on Loose Women’. Please, come on, we’re past that.

“They never do it about two blokes on a news programme and it’s so lame. Let’s move on, we’re not in the 1950s any more. But we take it in our stride and get on with it. In the ad breaks, we’ll say: “That was a bit fiery, wasn’t it?'”

Jane Moore’s daughter had a ‘truly magical’ wedding

Over on her Instagram (@janepmoore), Jane boasts more than 160,000 followers and frequently shares travel photos from her many trips as well as fashion details.

Earlier this year, the journalist shared details from her daughter’s wedding in Barcelona. She also revealed where she found her mother-of-the-bride dress after her rented dress from Selfridges was cancelled at the last minute.

Posting a video montage of the wedding, Jane said: “Goodbye Barcelona. What a glorious time we’ve had. My gorgeous daughter Ellie got married to my delightful new son-in-law in front of close family and friends. And the sun shone all day long.”

She continued: “We have laughed, cried and partied slightly too hard. But it was truly magical.”

Catch Jane in I’m A Celebrity 2024, which kicks off on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

