Loose Women star Jane Moore has shared a sweet video of her daughter’s “truly magical” wedding.

The TV presenter, 62, jetted off on a luxurious getaway recently, to celebrate her daughter, Ellie, getting married in Barcelona, Spain.

And on Monday (September 9) Jane gave fans a peek inside the special day.

Jane’s daughter recently tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Jane Moore shares sweet wedding day video

Taking to her Instagram, Loose Women star Jane uploaded a heartwarming video that showed special moments from Ellie’s wedding day.

At the start of the clip, Jane could be seen getting Ellie – who was dressed in a stunning wedding gown – ready for her nuptials.

Other moments in the video showed the stunning outdoor Spanish venue, as well as shots of Jane exploring Barcelona.

Jane Moore gushes over ‘truly magical’ day

In the caption, Jane wrote: “Goodbye Barcelona. What a glorious time we’ve had.

“My gorgeous daughter Ellie got married to my delightful new son-in-law in front of close family and friends, and the sun shone all day long.”

She continued: “We have laughed, cried and partied slightly too hard but it was truly magical. #barcelona#wedding #maspalou.”

Jane’s Loose Women co-stars react

Jane’s fans and showbiz pals were quick to send their congratulations to Jane and her family.

Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards penned: “Absolutely stunning.” Meanwhile Nadia Sawalha wrote: “Awwwwww crying …. Congratulations to ALL of you! Missing you Jane!”

One fan also dished out a compliment and wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous so happy for your daughter and her husband congratulations to them both looking gorgeous as ever Jane.”

A second gushed: “How gloriously beautiful it all looked! Wishing the newlyweds so much love and happiness.” A third follower added: “Many congratulations to Ellie what a beautiful setting!”

Loose Women star Jane Moore wows in orange dress

Jane also shared a snap of the dress she wore to her daughter Ellie’s big day.

In the photo, Jane posed up a storm at the jaw-dropping venue, while rocking an orange printed floral dress. The journalist beamed to the camera and wore her blonde bob in her signature style.

