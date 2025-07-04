Former TOWIE star Pete Wicks opened up about his nan’s death during an emotional admission.

The former Strictly contestant hosts his very own Man Made podcast and welcomed Rizzle Kicks musician Jordan Stephens to the latest episode. While sharing his feelings, the 37-year-old revealed how he is navigating life without his grandmother, Doreen.

Pete opened up about his nan’s heartbreaking death (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks reveals his nan was his ‘safety net’

In a clip shared on Instagram yesterday (July 3), Pete told Jordan: “I was really blessed and lucky to have had my nan for such a long time, and I’ve never felt so lonely and lost after she was gone, and I think that was the point where I thought [bleep], because she was always my safety net.”

He continued: “I was fortunate enough to have someone there who was a safety net to me and it wasn’t until, you know, I hit 35-years-old that I thought [bleep]. I used to speak to her every day, she was my best friend.”

“If I’d have got married while she was still here, she would have been my best man. Point blank.”

‘My heart is broken’

Pete’s late nan, Doreen, died in June 2022. Following her heartbreaking death, the reality star penned a heartbreaking tribute.

“Nan, despite knowing this time would always come it doesn’t make it any easier. It’s taken me days not knowing what to say because no words will ever be able to describe what you meant to me. My heart is broken and I have never felt so lost. I have been blessed to have you as my nan but more importantly to have you as my best friend,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The strength, resilience, love, empathy and compassion you have shown throughout your life is a lesson to us all and without doubt the only good parts of me come from you. I hope you knew how much you were loved. Sleep well and be at peace, no one deserves it more. I love you.”

