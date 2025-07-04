David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary today (July 4), and the day will likely be filled with special celebrations and romantic gestures – and we imagine a stony silence from estranged son Brooklyn.

The family appear to have been embroiled in a feud for months now. Brooklyn, 26, didn’t publicly wish his dad a happy 50th birthday, he didn’t send public congratulations on his knighthood, so will he recognise their milestone anniversary?

When David, 50, and Victoria, 51, tied the knot back in July 1999, Brooklyn was just a baby. He was three months old at the time and looked as cute as a button in the pictures. For the ceremony, he wore a little white shirt and trouser combo. When they changed into their iconic purple evening outfits, so did Brooklyn.

But that show of family unity has been broken in recent months. So will the Beckhams ever be the same again?

Brooklyn Beckham currently appears to be estranged from his family (Credit: Splash News)

David and Victoria set for ‘unexpected changes’

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, exclusively to Entertainment Daily, astrologer Inbaal Honigman predicts David Beckham will face “unexpected changes” this year, leaving Victoria to “take the reins” in their relationship.

According to their charts, it’s set to be a busy year ahead.

“The next year of their marriage sees Victoria leading the way with some focus, hard work and determination,” said Inbaal. “The designer has some creative ideas which she will see to fruition. This is thanks to Neptune planet of dreams, and Saturn planet of discipline being in her sign for the majority of the next 12 months.

“At the same time, Uranus – planet of change and rebellion – is in David’s sign of Taurus for most of the coming year. This means that David would need to deal with unexpected changes, so Victoria takes the reins.”

Could that mean she will be the one to reach out to Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham to try and heal their rift?

Victoria is a ‘part-time peacemaker’ who’ll ‘assert her power if her values are challenged’ (Credit: Splash News)

Brooklyn ‘wants peace but is overwhelmed’

Master Numerologist Vicky Rawcliffe exclusively told ED! that she does see that as Victoria’s role, albeit on a part-time basis.

“David is a classic peacemaker, but a quiet one. He avoids confrontation and absorbs energy. He soothes through presence, not persuasion. Victoria, meanwhile, knows how to play nice when needed, but will assert power and control if her values are challenged,” Vicky told us, using numerology to reveal the hidden harmonisers of the clan.

Brooklyn Beckham‘s wife Nicola might be the stumbling block, however, Vicky reckons…

“She’s emotionally intelligent, but not a natural peacemaker. She values justice over harmony and will stand her ground,” Vicky warned. And, while Brooklyn’s chart suggests he “wants peace”, Vicky said he may become “overwhelmed or agitated trying to create it”.

David tagged Brooklyn in another olive branch Instagram post marking his wedding anniversary today (Credit: Splash News)

Beckhams are ‘fiercely loyal to each other and their kids’

Looking back to their wedding day – July 4, 1999 – Inbaal told us that, just like a birthday, a marriage also has a birth chart, as the wedding day is the day the marriage is ‘born’.

The Beckhams’ is characterised by strong astrological traits that point to their dedication to their family. “The star sign of their wedding date is Cancer – a family-minded, home-loving sign. It means that their marriage was born under a family-oriented sign and is one of the reasons why they’re so fiercely loyal to each other, and their kids,” Inbaal explained.

He genuinely wants peace and connection.

“Both Mercury, planet of communication, and Venus, planet of love, were in the proud sign of Leo on the day that they were wed. This would create a marriage that does not shy away from the stage, and that can handle any confrontation with a united front,” Inbaal added.

Will we ever see the entire Beckham family together again? (Credit: Splash News)

Romeo Beckham to reunite the family?

So could that united front come with a little help from the rest of their kids – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper? Perhaps, Vicky told us.

She revealed that Romeo could just be the key to reuniting the family. Harper is “still developing” her peacemaker skills. Cruz “may not always speak up”. But it’s Romeo who “hits the sweet spot”.

Vicky said that his chart indicates that he’s “sweet-natured and diplomatic”. “He genuinely wants peace and connection,” she told us, so he could be the bridge that heals the Beckhams’ divide.

