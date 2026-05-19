Venezuela Fury clears up confusion as new husband Noah Price removes wedding ring days after nuptials

Venezuela Fury has addressed the confusion after her new husband, Noah Price, was seen without his wedding ring, just days after their marriage.

16-year-old Venezuela and her husband, Noah, 18, tied the knot with a ceremony on the Isle of Man over the weekend.

Venezuela and Noah tied the knot over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price get married

Saturday saw Tyson and Paris Fury’s eldest child, Venezuela, get married to her boyfriend, Noah.

Noah had proposed to Venezuela on her 16th birthday back in September last year.

Their wedding took place on the Isle of Man, where it is legal for 16 and 17-year-olds to get married with their parents’ written consent.

The ceremony itself took place at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist.

Venezuela wore a self-designed, white wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail. She completed the look with a traditional veil, big sunglasses, and white Crocs under her dress.

The evening do took place at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man, with Peter Andre performing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Venezuela addresses Noah removing his wedding ring

However, just days after their wedding, as the pair headed off on honeymoon, Noah has been spotted without his wedding ring.

But, there is a simple explanation for this, as Venezuela revealed in a TikTok video.

Speculation was sparked in a video Venezuela posted as the couple waited for their flights at Manchester Airport.

In the video, Venezuela showed off her engagement and wedding rings. However, when the camera panned over to Noah, he wasn’t wearing any jewellery, including his wedding ring.

“Where’s his ring?” one fan asked, and Venezuela was quick to reply.

So where is Noah’s wedding ring?

In a separate TikTok video, as a result of the comments, Venezuela showed exactly where Noah’s wedding ring is.

In the video, her husband unzips his hoodie to reveal that his wedding ring is now on a chain that he wears around his neck.

Fans leapt to Venezuela and Noah’s defence in the comments.

Noah revealed where he keeps the ring as a result of the comments (Credit: TikTok)

“He’s a boxer, it makes more sense to have it on a chain so he doesn’t lose it in the ring or get it ruined in the ring,” one fan said.

“For all the people saying why isn’t he wearing it on his finger? Maybe he doesn’t like rings?” another wrote.

“Omg, why does it matter to anyone why his ring isn’t on his finger. Bore off people. Just be happy for the couple,” a third also commented.

Read more: Shock seven-figure sum Tyson and Paris Fury gave daughter Venezuela as a wedding present ‘revealed’: ‘They were over the moon!’

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