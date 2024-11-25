Dean McCullough has been selected for yet another I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker trial and fans are saying they’re bored.

Viewers voted for Dean during Sunday night’s episode to take part in a Bushtucker trial for the sixth time. He is now in the running for the most trials in I’m A Celebrity history. However, it’s starting to bore viewers!

Fans are begging ITV to change the rules of Bushtucker trials to allow other celebrities a chance.

Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

In November 24’s episode, Dean participated in Absolute Carnage with Coleen Rooney. Locked in a back of a car with all the stars, Coleen had to wait for Dean to attain the tools required to release the stars. Of course, there was a good dousing of bugs and disgusting slimes for both as they frantically tried to win.

The pair pulled through in this challenge, earning nine out of 10 stars, to win the rest of the campers some cooked possum. This may have surprised viewers who have come to expect Dean to complain and pull out.

Viewers once again selected Dean to participate in Monday night’s (November 25) trial – Jack and the Screamstalk.

This will involve the 32-year-old climbing 50 feet in the air for stars, as he evades creepy crawlies.

I’m A Celeb trials

Monday will be Dean’s sixth trial, putting him just behind I’m A Celebrity alumni Katie Price and Gillian McKeith for most trials in history. Both Katie and Gillian completed seven during their time in the jungle.

Receiving the news the DJ buried his head into his hands and leaned on Jane Moore’s shoulder. He was visibly in distress after hearing his name again.

The former Gaydio presenter has yelled “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” on two of his previous five trials. His popularity has been on the decline due to in-camp spats and reluctance to be a team player. Even the famed Geordie duo, Ant and Dec, have been disappointed in Dean’s performance.

His decreasing popularity could be the reason viewers keep voting Dean into these distressing situations. However, many viewers have had enough. They are calling to the broadcasting giant to “please change the rules”.

I’m A Celeb plea

Taking to X fans were in uproar about the decision. One wrote: “Honestly I’m sick of seeing Dean McCullough get picked for every trial. It’s getting boring if you ask me.”

“It’s getting boring fast seeing Dean do the trials all the time. What is it going to take to get everyone to stop voting for him? Enough already,” agreed another X user, tired of the monotony.

Another, in caps-lock fury, wrote: “AGAIN? SERIOUSLY AGAIN? STOP CHOOSING DEAN ALREADY, HE’S ALREADY DONE ONE OF THE TRIAL, STOP MAKING HIM DO ANOTHER ONE PLEASE!!”

It’s getting boring fast seeing Dean do the trials all the time.

“What is wrong with people? Why are people voting for Dean, like, you’re ruining the programme? This is his 6th trial. Whether you like him or not, you’re giving him air time and more attention. GIVE OTHER PEOPLE A CHANCE! Barry, Jane, Melvin are begging for a trial,” requested another fan desperate to give some of the other celebs the screen-time.

Another hit out at Dean on I’m A Celeb, writing: “Dean is clearly game playing. He’s gone from screaming about everything to doing it (while still screaming). He can do the trials – pretending he can’t.”

Meanwhile, more fans pleaded with ITV to introduce a new rule where the same person can’t be in this many trials.

“Reckon there should be some rule about the same person doing all the trials, like after 3, give someone else a go,” suggested on annoyed fan.

Another said: “I say it every year but why can’t they make a rule that whoever does a trial is exempt from doing one the next day? I just don’t understand why they don’t do this!”

