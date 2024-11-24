Former I’m A Celebrity star Katie Price tried her luck with show host Dec, his TV partner in crime Ant McPartlin previously claimed.

The presenters’ 2009 autobiography Ooh! What a Lovely Pair discussed the bombshell revelation about Katie‘s behaviour during a boozy night out.

Ant and Dec are back as hosts of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price and Dec, sitting in a tree…

Glamour model Katie was one of the campmates in the third series of I’m A Celebrity in 2009. And, once she was out of the jungle, she allegedly tried to cosy up to Dec at the series wrap party.

The star went on to marry (and then divorce) her fellow campmate Peter Andre, with whom she shares two children – Princess and Junior.

However, before they were a twinkle in her eye, it seems Katie wanted a piece of Dec, who was single at the time.

According to The Mirror, Ant talked about Katie’s flirtatious behavior towards Dec in their autobiography, claiming she “tried to charm” his co-host. He also claims her mum Amy was found “attempting to play matchmaker”.

He wasn’t having any of it.

Katie was dating her Scott Sullivan at the time. However, when her romance with Peter Andre played out on screen, poor old Scott was soon ancient history.

While discussing juicy details about the wrap party in the autobiography, Ant noted: “The other thing I remember from that party is doing shots with Kerry, and Jordan [Katie’s glamour model alter-ego] chasing after Dec, who she had propositioned during her departure interview.”

Katie Price has appeared on the show twice (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity host Dec had just broken up with his ex Clare Buckfield

Ant claimed that Dec gave Katie the “brush off”. But the model’s mother, Amy Price, allegedly tried to act as a wing woman to her daughter.

“He managed to avoid her all night. But her mum did corner him a couple of times and try to set him up with her. He wasn’t having any of it,” Ant claimed.

Dec was just out of a relationship of 11 years with his childhood sweetheart Clare Buckfield at the time. They met as teenagers and dated for years before calling it quits on their relationship in 2003 because of their busy schedules.

Dec is now married to Ali Astall, who worked as his manager for almost a decade. They share two children – Jack and Isla.

As for Katie and Dec, they never went on a date. She’s now loved up with MAFS star JJ Slater.

