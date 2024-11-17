I’m A Celebrity 2024 has been tipped to get off to an explosive start as GK Barry and Dean McCullough are expected to “clash” over camp life.

The series is back with an interesting line-up of celebrity contestants, and fan-favourites Ant and Dec returning as hosts.

As well as juicy details about Coleen Rooney’s beef with Rebekah Vardy, viewers can also expect podcaster GK Barry and DJ Dean McCullough to “feud” over their approaches to the jungle life, it’s been claimed.

I’m A Celebrity star DJ Dean McCullough on camp life

Although it’s only a prediction based on the I’m A Celebrity stars’ respective views about camp life, the differences lean towards a possible tiff.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the pair expressed quite the opposite views about their time in the jungle.

While Dean sees himself as a “glass half full kind of guy”, podcaster Grace Keeling happily admits to being a “glass half empty kind of gal”.

Without naming names, the radio DJ said the line-up could have contestants who think “I’m just going to sit this one out, I’m not going to do the washing up”. But he won’t be letting people get away with that behavior. A clean camp is a happy camp, and that’s my motto. I’m very clean. I like things to be in order, and I’m happy to do the washing, I’m happy to do the dunny, but I don’t want anybody in there that thinks they can put their feet up and have a lazy time because that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Like, we can’t pretend it’s nice all the time. That’s not real.

Dean prides himself on his positive outlook on life. He doesn’t mind people having a “little bit of a whinge” from time to time. However, he thinks of it as a “waste of opportunity” if someone on the camp is complaining persistently.

“So I will quite happily pull that person for a chat and be like: ‘Look, we’re in the Jungle. You’re going to have to just start smiling a little bit more,” he continued.

While the radio DJ would be “annoyed” by people who bring the energy down, Grace doesn’t have a bone to pick with any contestant.

What GK Barry has said about navigating the jungle life

The TikTok star is planning to approach camp life in a way that’s opposite to Dean’s. When asked if she would start an argument with someone if they aren’t working as hard as the rest, she said she didn’t feel like it was “in her nature”.

What’s more, she owned up to having a personality that Dean said he despises. “Well, don’t get me wrong, I moan about everything. I’m a glass half empty kind of gal. But just not pulling your weight? That’s fine, you know, I’m not really bothered. I’m just here to have a relaxing couple of weeks, sit in a hammock and maybe eat a few maggots. I’m not here to get stressed.”

Ahead of her entry to the jungle, Grace admitted she’d be a “good viewing” thanks to her phobias. It remains to be seen if she lives up to her fans’ expectations and avoids the wrath of Dean…

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

